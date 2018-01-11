Luckily their fantasy fiction is even less accurate than climate models. By 2030 they are tippin g Africa as an economic powerhouse:
2030 ... the global economy today is less dominated by the big three of China, India and the US. Instead, economic blocs such as the African Union, the Latin American Trade Council and the Alliance of Turkic States have emerged as powerful players on the scene.As Tony Thomas points out they also estimated oil would rise from $150 in 2008 to $400 by 2022. So far it has risen all the way to $60. They also predicted a global depression in 2009-18. Instead we got "Dow Record highs ". I guess they didn't see Donald Trump coming either.
And by 2020 they predict that not only will there be no snow in the Northern Hemisphere, there will be "No more Winter." Though I expect Canadians and Americans are disappointed to know that five feet of snow can still fall in a New Year "spring".
This dream is so wet it should come with flood warnings:
"In most cases this [emissions control] has happened gradually, ratcheting up over time, with citizens surrendering control of their lives piecemeal rather than all at once, as trading regimes, international law, lifestyles and business have responded to the growing environmental crisis.The climate futures fantasy would also look like manna for simple sheeple who ache to get off the treadmill, grow kale, and tye-dye hemp shirts, but don't have the balls to go do it unless everyone is forced to join them.
"Expensive, state-funded information campaigns reinforce the need for changes to lifestyles and aim to keep the mandate for state intervention strong. Inevitably parallels are drawn between this and the authoritarian state propaganda of the twentieth century.
"'Climate crime' is a social faux pas everywhere, but in some countries it is a crime to publicly question the existence of anthropogenic climate change or to propose actions that could in some way contribute to climate change.
"It is very rare to come across dissenting voices with any real power, but resistance to overly strong state intervention is occasionally violent. The media in some countries has been permitted to discuss ...