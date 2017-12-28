Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
© Depo Photos / Global Look Press
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara has backtracked on its previous statements and continues to support the withdrawal of Syrian President Bashar Assad from the political scene, Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan said.

"It is impossible to go further with Assad in Syria, in any case. He is guilty of the death of about a million Syrian citizens. Will the people of Syria then want to see him at the head of the country? He fomented state terrorism," Erdogan said at a press conference during his visit to Tunisia.

According to him, Turkey, Russia and the forces of the US-led coalition are trying to ensure peace and tranquility in Syria, recalling the talks on a peaceful settlement in Geneva and Astana.

"There will be no peace with Assad in Syria," the Turkish president added.

Earlier, Erdogan did not rule out contacts with the Syrian authorities in the future on the issue of counteraction to the self-defense forces of Syrian Kurds, whom Ankara considers a terrorist organization connected with the Kurdistan Workers Party banned in the country.

Via Rusvesna