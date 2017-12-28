Puppet Masters
Another Erdogan flip-flop: Renews call to remove Assad from power
translated by Inessa Sinchougova
Fort Russ News
Wed, 27 Dec 2017 13:51 UTC
Fort Russ News
Wed, 27 Dec 2017 13:51 UTC
"It is impossible to go further with Assad in Syria, in any case. He is guilty of the death of about a million Syrian citizens. Will the people of Syria then want to see him at the head of the country? He fomented state terrorism," Erdogan said at a press conference during his visit to Tunisia.
According to him, Turkey, Russia and the forces of the US-led coalition are trying to ensure peace and tranquility in Syria, recalling the talks on a peaceful settlement in Geneva and Astana.
"There will be no peace with Assad in Syria," the Turkish president added.
Earlier, Erdogan did not rule out contacts with the Syrian authorities in the future on the issue of counteraction to the self-defense forces of Syrian Kurds, whom Ankara considers a terrorist organization connected with the Kurdistan Workers Party banned in the country.
Via Rusvesna
Reader Comments
graeme15b 2017-12-28T14:05:41Z
Perhaps this is a personal quarrel, between Assad and Erdogan? As the Syrians are quite right to not trust Turkey, even within the Astana format. And the SAA are going after the Nusra mob in Idlib.
Looks like Assad has promised some Kurdish protection.
This dude is not nearly as clever as he thinks he is.
Now that Russia is out of Syria, the calls for an Assad ouster can resume. Puppets and puppeteering.
"There will be no peace with Assad in Syria," the Turkish president added."
They translated him wrong. He was meant to say that there would be no pieces with Assad in Syria.
They translated him wrong. He was meant to say that there would be no pieces with Assad in Syria.
Recall the biblical story of King Herod. He wasn't really a bad guy if you believe he was trying to walk the middle of the road between the Roman conquerors and the Jewish priesthood. Stress drove his crazy; he had the wife who he loved and loved him back murdered. Went absolutely nuts in the end.
And there is the mediaized rule of N Korea supposed killing off his high level staff willy nilly.
Seems obvious to me the hyped propaganda of nuclear attack and war threats are designed to do just the same thing done to King Herod. Drive him batty.
Think about it: we had the bit coin craze to ease pressure on the dollar and now we have the claim of a wacko in N Korea posing a threat to all the world. Ever consider if we didn't have N Korea to shine the spotlight on, we have Ergodan in Turkey or the genuine nut case in S Korea who seems to think war games is a salvation treatment for the itch of the world. Now that is really off the wall thinking.
And there is the mediaized rule of N Korea supposed killing off his high level staff willy nilly.
Seems obvious to me the hyped propaganda of nuclear attack and war threats are designed to do just the same thing done to King Herod. Drive him batty.
Think about it: we had the bit coin craze to ease pressure on the dollar and now we have the claim of a wacko in N Korea posing a threat to all the world. Ever consider if we didn't have N Korea to shine the spotlight on, we have Ergodan in Turkey or the genuine nut case in S Korea who seems to think war games is a salvation treatment for the itch of the world. Now that is really off the wall thinking.
I remember reading time ago an article with an interview to an expert analyst in secret services (a military officer man, an ex-employee). He analyzed the situation of Turkey within an international context. After much talking he clearly stated that this is a game and Turkey is playing it . A good player takes no sides in any conflict. Does not marry anyone. It stays alone in the middle. Playing with all opponents. Any news, any conflicting messages have to be considered within the frame of the game . So any uncertainty or confusion is normal, is desired, is part of the game. So opponents cannot guess your next moves. It is perfect being kind of neutral, and having links with both sides of a conflict at the same time. As the player can invest in the side that is going to win. Or disengage in the conflict with excuses. There is always time to, at the last minute, join the winning force.
One thing is clear to me. Erdogan showed long time ago he is not a puppet of Israel or USA. Now plays the game: Bashar Assad must go. It could be a trick. Like threatening NATO to disconnect an international radar and espionage center from the public electric grid of the country. It seems insane, impossible. But I believe he has done something similar in the past. ¿Maybe with a NATO military airbase? Don't remember but he for sure cannot be trusted by NATO. Specially after the staged coup. Someone even said the coup failure was also part of the game. In layers on top of layers so secret, that few people really know and understand.
One thing is clear to me. Erdogan showed long time ago he is not a puppet of Israel or USA. Now plays the game: Bashar Assad must go. It could be a trick. Like threatening NATO to disconnect an international radar and espionage center from the public electric grid of the country. It seems insane, impossible. But I believe he has done something similar in the past. ¿Maybe with a NATO military airbase? Don't remember but he for sure cannot be trusted by NATO. Specially after the staged coup. Someone even said the coup failure was also part of the game. In layers on top of layers so secret, that few people really know and understand.
Comment: Erdogan is notorious for his reversals of announced policies, whether regarding NATO, relations with Russia, or being for and against Israel. What game is he playing now?