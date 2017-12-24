Free Syrian Army fighters in Saqba, a suburb of Damascus
On December 18, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) commander revealed to the Syrian opposition news outlet Enab Baladi that the US had fully suspended its support for all FSA groups in northern and southern Syria. FSA groups were allegedly informed of the US decision during a joint meeting.

According to the Enab Baladi report, the US even closed its infamous Military Operation Center (MOC) in Jordan. The MOC is known for its major role in providing financial, military and intelligence support for the FSA and radical Islamist groups in southern Syria. The MOC even planned and commanded some of the biggest attacks on the SAA in the southern province of Daraa, according to Syrian pro-government activist. The June offensive in the city of Daraa was described as one of such advances.

The US also shut down another Military Operation Center in Turkey, named by Turks "MOM", according to the FSA commander. The MOM played a similar role in the MOC. However, it supported FSA groups and al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (former al-Nusra Front) in northern Syria for years.

The FSA commander also revealed that the US continued to support the FSA groups financially even after an announcement by US President Donald Trump that US suspended its support for the FSA on July 19. However, now all forms of the support including financial support are suspended, according to Enab Baladi.

Another US program to support FSA groups may begin in 2018, according to the FSA commander. However, experts believe that the US will focus in the next year on supporting the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria.