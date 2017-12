© UN/Al Jazeera



Member states that voted in favour of the resolution

Member states that voted against the resolution

Member states that abstained

The United Nations has voted by a huge majority to declare a unilateral US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital "null and void".At an emergency session of the body's General Assembly on Thursday, 128 countries voted in favour of a resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump's controversial decision on December 6.Trump had earlier threatened to cut aid to UN members who would vote against his decision.Here is a country breakdown of the General Assembly vote:: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica: Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia: Finland, France: Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy: Japan, Jordan: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg:Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, MozambiqueNamibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway: Oman: Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal: Qatar: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria: Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey: United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan: Venezuela, Vietnam: Yemen: Zimbabwe: Guatemala: Honduras: Israel: Marshall Islands, Micronesia: Nauru: Palau: Togo: United States: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic: Dominican Republic: Equatorial Guinea: Fiji: Haiti, Hungary: Jamaica: Kiribati: Latvia, Lesotho: Malawi, Mexico: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland: Romania, Rwanda: Solomon Islands, South Sudan: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu: Uganda: Vanuatu