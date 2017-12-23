© Global Look Press



The UN General Assembly has overwhelming adopted a resolution calling on the US to reverse its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. One hundred and twenty-eight countries voted in favor of the motion.Nine states voted against the UN resolution and 35 nations abstained.Abbas' spokesman Nabil Abu Rudainah said.Turkey, which has led the Muslim opposition to the US Jerusalem declaration, was among the first to speak at the meeting. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed thatThe minister said that sinceto preserve the status quo.of a UN member state to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israelincluding all relevant UN resolutions. This decision" Cavusoglu said.US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said that whatever decision is made by the UNGA, it will not influence Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Haley reminded UN members of the US' generous contributions to the organization and said that the United States expects its will to be respected in return."When we make a generous contributions to the UN, we also have" Haley said, adding thatIsraeli envoy to thestated that Israel considers Jerusalem its capital, dating back to Biblical times, and the US decision only outlines the obvious. Danon went further andwith Palestine and prejudice against Israel.Danon told the gathering.The US leadership earlier voiced threats towards UN member states which would back the UN resolution against its Jerusalem decision. Haley said Washington would be "taking names."Trump also suggested that countries which vote in favor of the resolution at the UN General Assembly will lose money.he said.But this isn't like it used to be where they could vote against you and then... we're not going to be taken advantage of any longer."The US threats were condemned by Turkey, with the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stating that Trump "cannot buy Turkey's democratic will.""I hope and expect the United States won't get the result it expects from there (the UN General Assembly) and the" Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara on Thursday ahead of the meeting.On Monday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Jerusalem, which had demanded that the American decision to recognize the city as the Israeli capital be withdrawn. All other UNSC members voted in favor of the document.