Wed, 20 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
Here's a full state-by-state list for you to peruse. Who's #1 in your state?
Alabama: Walmart, 38,041 employees
Alaska: Providence Health & Services, ~4,000 employees
Arizona: Walmart, 33,910 employees
Arkansas: Walmart, 53,310 employees
California: University of California, 190,000-plus employees
Colorado: Denver International Airport, 35,000 employees
Connecticut: Yale New Haven Health System, 22,193 employees
Delaware: Christiana Care Health System, 11,100 employees
Florida: Walmart, 108,321 employees
Georgia: Walmart, 59,371 employees
Hawaii: University of Hawaii, 10,106 employees
Idaho: St. Luke's Health System, 14,538 employees
Illinois: Walmart, 54,698 employees
Indiana: Walmart, 39,667 employees
Iowa: University of Iowa, 24,598 employees
Kansas: Walmart, 20,938 employees
Kentucky: Walmart, 30,181 employees
Louisiana: Walmart, 36,992 employees
Maine: Hannaford Supermarkets, ~8,500 employees
Maryland: Johns Hopkins Institutions, 51,725 employees
Massachusetts: Partners Healthcare, 68,000 employees
Michigan: University of Michigan, 48,060 employees
Minnesota: Mayo Clinic, 34,562 employees
Mississippi: Walmart, 24,898 employees
Missouri: Walmart, 43,203 employees
Montana: Walmart, 4,776 employees
Nebraska: University of Nebraska, 16,157 employees
Nevada: MGM Resorts International, 55,200 employees
New Hampshire: Walmart, 8,284 employees
New Jersey: Wakefern Food Corporation, 35,000 employees
New Mexico: University of New Mexico, 33,390 employees
New York: State Univesrity of New York system, 90,033 employees
North Carolina: University of North Carolina system, 74,079 employees
North Dakota: Sanford Health, 10,581 employees
Ohio: Walmart, 50,481 employees
Oklahoma: Walmart, 34,014 employees
Oregon: Providence Health & Services, 21,000-plus employees
Pennsylvania: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 61,000 employees
Rhode Island: Lifespan system of hospitals, 14,000 employees
South Carolina: Walmart, 32,267 employees
South Dakota: Avera Health, 12,187 employees
Tennessee: Walmart, 41,487 employees
Texas: Walmart, 171,531 employees
Utah: Intermountain Healthcare, 38,000 employees
Vermont: The University of Vermont Medical Center, 7,860 employees
Virginia: Walmart, 44,621 employees
Washington: Boeing, 71,036 employees
West Virginia: Walmart, 12,321 employees
Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin, 39,000 employees
Wyoming: Walmart, 4,699 employees
Comment: Most of the Walmart employees yearn less than $25,000 per year. Due to very low salaries, employees depend on public assistance for survival. In short, Walmart is subsidized by US tax payers, while the $500 Billion dollars company enriches this wealthiest American family. Walmart destroyed the local businesses and communities where ever it opened its stores. This made people desperate to take up jobs that doesn't meet their basic needs. This is modern equivalent of Slavery.