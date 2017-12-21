© Visual capitalist

Here's a full state-by-state list for you to peruse. Who's #1 in your state?

Take a look at this map. What's the first thing that catches your eye?If your reaction was "Wow, Walmart controls A LOT of the country," you'd be right. This map shows the largest private employer in every state in the U.S., and Walmart is tops in an incredible 22 states. In total, the company employs 1.5 million Americans.Alabama: Walmart, 38,041 employeesAlaska: Providence Health & Services, ~4,000 employeesArizona: Walmart, 33,910 employeesArkansas: Walmart, 53,310 employeesCalifornia: University of California, 190,000-plus employeesColorado: Denver International Airport, 35,000 employeesConnecticut: Yale New Haven Health System, 22,193 employeesDelaware: Christiana Care Health System, 11,100 employeesFlorida: Walmart, 108,321 employeesGeorgia: Walmart, 59,371 employeesHawaii: University of Hawaii, 10,106 employeesIdaho: St. Luke's Health System, 14,538 employeesIllinois: Walmart, 54,698 employeesIndiana: Walmart, 39,667 employeesIowa: University of Iowa, 24,598 employeesKansas: Walmart, 20,938 employeesKentucky: Walmart, 30,181 employeesLouisiana: Walmart, 36,992 employeesMaine: Hannaford Supermarkets, ~8,500 employeesMaryland: Johns Hopkins Institutions, 51,725 employeesMassachusetts: Partners Healthcare, 68,000 employeesMichigan: University of Michigan, 48,060 employeesMinnesota: Mayo Clinic, 34,562 employeesMississippi: Walmart, 24,898 employeesMissouri: Walmart, 43,203 employeesMontana: Walmart, 4,776 employeesNebraska: University of Nebraska, 16,157 employeesNevada: MGM Resorts International, 55,200 employeesNew Hampshire: Walmart, 8,284 employeesNew Jersey: Wakefern Food Corporation, 35,000 employeesNew Mexico: University of New Mexico, 33,390 employeesNew York: State Univesrity of New York system, 90,033 employeesNorth Carolina: University of North Carolina system, 74,079 employeesNorth Dakota: Sanford Health, 10,581 employeesOhio: Walmart, 50,481 employeesOklahoma: Walmart, 34,014 employeesOregon: Providence Health & Services, 21,000-plus employeesPennsylvania: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 61,000 employeesRhode Island: Lifespan system of hospitals, 14,000 employeesSouth Carolina: Walmart, 32,267 employeesSouth Dakota: Avera Health, 12,187 employeesTennessee: Walmart, 41,487 employeesTexas: Walmart, 171,531 employeesUtah: Intermountain Healthcare, 38,000 employeesVermont: The University of Vermont Medical Center, 7,860 employeesVirginia: Walmart, 44,621 employeesWashington: Boeing, 71,036 employeesWest Virginia: Walmart, 12,321 employeesWisconsin: University of Wisconsin, 39,000 employeesWyoming: Walmart, 4,699 employees