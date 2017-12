© Associated Press



Statement from Kaspersky Lab

Russian tech company Kaspersky Lab sued the Trump administration in U.S. federal court Monday over its decision to ban the company's software products at all federal agencies due to national security concerns, reports Reuters . The firm argues that the Department of Homeland Security deprived it of due process and unfairly damaged its reputation.Kaspersky Lab, the world's largest private cybersecurity company, has been accused of helping Moscow in their intelligence efforts, though they have repeatedly denied any such connection.In September, DHS ordered all government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab software from their devices within 90 days. The ban officially went into effect last week when President Trump signed legislation codifying it." the company's CEO Eugene Kaspersky wrote in an open letter. "DHS has harmed Kaspersky Lab's reputation and its commercial operations without any evidence of wrongdoing by the company."