even expressed his readiness to reveal the source code for its software to the US government in order to dispel all allegations of its perceived links to Russian intelligence

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ordered all government agencies to "develop plans to remove" all "information security products, solutions, and services" produced by Kaspersky Lab, the Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider.The DHS issued a Binding Operational Directive (BOD) that calls "on departments and agencies to identify any use or presence of Kaspersky products on their information systems" and "to develop detailed plans to remove and discontinue present and future use of the products," giving them 90 days to comply with the order.The DHS further explained that its decision ispresented by the use of Kaspersky products on federal information systems." It added thatto compromise those information systems."US authorities also believe that "certain Kaspersky officials", providing an opportunity for US security to be "compromised.""The risk that the Russian government, whether acting on its own or in collaboration with Kaspersky, could capitalize on access provided by Kaspersky products to compromise federal information and information systems directly implicates US national security," a DHS statement issued Wednesday reads.It also afforded "an opportunity for Kaspersky to submit a written response addressing the department's concerns or to mitigate those concerns."In recent months, Kaspersky Lab been subjected to increased scrutiny by US law enforcement agencies and Congress., citing security reasons.The move comes less than a day after Bloomberg magazine published an article, accusing the Moscow-based world cybersecurity leader of having close ties to Russia's security service, the FSB.The firm then issued a statement in which it said it had never launched DDoS attacks on behalf of the Russian government or any other entity. It further denied that it ever assisted government agencies in tracing and hunting down people.Kaspersky Lab reiterated that it "has no ties to any government"and is a victim of a political battle.Facing intense pressure from US authorities, company CEO, Eugene Kaspersky"If the United States needs, we can disclose the source code," he told AP in early July, adding that he would do "anything he can" to "prove that we [the Kaspersky Lab] don't behave maliciously."Remarkably, the head of Kaspersky Lab's computer incidents investigations unit, Ruslan Stoyanov, was charged in Russia in February 2017 over "treason in favor of the US" together with two FSB officers.