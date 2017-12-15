Moscow has no plans to act like Washington, who interferes in the domestic affairs of other states, Lavrov statedMeddling in Russian elections is seen on a regular basis, and the US Embassy engages in this, in particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, on Friday."Of course, diplomats must evaluate the situation in the host country, report their assessments to the center, to the capital, but taking part in political life simply through gathering opposition activists and instructing them runs counter to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the senior diplomat went on.he added.Moscow has no plans to act like Washington, who interferes in the domestic affairs of other states, triggers wars and conflicts claiming to be exporting democracy, Lavrov added."We are not going to gain anything if we act this way," he said citing religious morality and the pragmatic interests of the Russian state.the Russian top diplomat pointed out.