Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Moscow has no plans to act like Washington, who interferes in the domestic affairs of other states, Lavrov stated

Meddling in Russian elections is seen on a regular basis, and the US Embassy engages in this, in particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly cited concrete examples of how the US Embassy is doing this, including through the participation of its diplomats in rallies of opposition parties," Lavrov said.

"Of course, diplomats must evaluate the situation in the host country, report their assessments to the center, to the capital, but taking part in political life simply through gathering opposition activists and instructing them runs counter to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the senior diplomat went on. "I am not mentioning here what the US Embassy (in Kiev) was doing when a coup was plotted in Ukraine," he added.

"I am sure that all those who are supposed to see to it that the diplomats don't engage in this wrongful activity are doing this, and anyway it will be the Russian people to decide and not some of our foreign partners," Lavrov summed up.

Moscow has no plans to act like Washington, who interferes in the domestic affairs of other states, triggers wars and conflicts claiming to be exporting democracy, Lavrov added.

"We are not going to gain anything if we act this way," he said citing religious morality and the pragmatic interests of the Russian state. "I don't think that we will benefit if large countries start falling into the abyss of internal revolution," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.