© AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File



While congratulating Iraqi forces for making "considerable progress" against "a determined enemy," the Pentagon on Monday stopped short of endorsing the weekend declaration from Iraq's leader that final victory over the Islamic State has been achieved in his country."The Iraqi security forces, under the strong wartime leadership of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi have made enormous progress in the fight against ISIS," Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters at a press briefing. "We congratulate all those who fought, and remember all those who died."Even as Abadi was declaring the war was over, Iraqi security forces were meeting "heavy ISIS resistance" in a clearing operation in Hawija that resulted in 13 ISIS members being killed. Iraq police SWAT teams were raiding 13 ISIS hideouts near Mosul, capturing 21 fighters, Manning said."There is still work to be done," Manning said. "ISIS remains a threat, and they need to do these back-clearing operations to make sure ISIS does not get a chance to re-establish a stronghold."