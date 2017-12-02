© TVNET



Foreign threats to Turkey

Opposition leader part of a foreign axis

Yeni Şafak daily and TVNET Editor-In-Chief İbrahim Karagül assessed developments throughout the U.S., Middle East and Europe in an online discussion shared on social media platforms on Thursday.said Karagül during a program with Yeni Şafak's Digital Publications Manager Ersin Çelik that was posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. "The greatest bribery and corruption in the world is in the U.S.," he added.Karagül also discussed ongoing regional projects that aim to split Turkey and the Middle East. "There is a project to dismantle this region. There are plans to divide Iran, Iraq, Syria, Turkey and the Middle East.he said."Daesh is made to look Islamic, but it operates entirely under the command of Israeli and American intelligence. Saudi Arabia is referring to Israel as an ally.The PKK and PYD are external threats. So is FETÖ," Karagül added.The editor-in-chief slammed Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. "Kılıçdaroğlu has taken the side of the foreign axis," Karagül said,Kılıçdaroğlu alleged that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had offshore accounts, claims Erdoğan vehemently denies. Erdoğan said the CHP leader was "telling lies," adding that he would take Kılıçdaroğlu to court.This will be revealed when the Reza Zarrab file is examined. But this is an economic attack on Turkey. We are faced with a foreign intervention.Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was probably made to lead the CHP for these scenarios," Karagül said.This must be accepted. He's trying to confuse minds. Kılıçdaroğlu also has other material that he will share in stages. They [CHP] are working with the FBI," he added.