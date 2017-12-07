© AFP

Russia's Defense Ministry is ready to hold talks with the US in helping them fight ISIS in in Iraq's western regions, Russian First Deputy Defense Minister General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, said at an annual briefing for foreign military attaches on Wednesday., but not on deployment of own military bases in Syria," Gerasimov said."We are ready to hold dialogue and join American counterparts in solving this issue," he said.