CNN host Anderson Cooper raised eyebrows when he called President Trump a 'pathetic loser' on Twitter, after GOP candidate Roy Moore lost the Alabama senate race on Tuesday. However, Cooper has denied responsibility for the tweet, saying his account was hacked.Trump, who had backed both GOP candidates Luther Strange and Roy Moore before Moore took the nomination, said that he had originally endorsed Strange because Moore would lose the election. Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court judge, has been accused of sexually assaulting four women, when they were teenagers and he was in thirties."The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!" Trump tweeted last night, following democrat Doug Jones's narrow victory."Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser," said aCooper deleted the tweet and claimed someone had hacked his account. He pointed out that he had not been active on Twitter for days and is now investigating how his account was compromised."Just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened." The CNN personality wrote.Trump has not responded to either of the tweets from Cooper's account.