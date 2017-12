the first four kill instantaneously.

People who find themselves outside during a nuclear attack should try to lie in a ditch, cover exposed skin in light colored clothing or dive into a river or lake to try and minimize the possibility of instantaneous death, it said.



Cartoon illustrations of ways to dispel radioactive contamination were also provided, such as using water to wash off shoes and using cotton buds to clean ears, as well as a picture of a vomiting child to show how medical help can be sought to speed the expulsion of radiation through stomach pumping and induced urination.



For those who can get to shelter, the paper urges people to close their doors and windows and seek cover under beds and tables, according to the Daily Caller.

The document, dated July 7, was produced by China Mobile, the giant state-owned telecommunications company - specifically, by the branch that serves Changbai County on the North Korean border. It says the company was conducting "pre-communications security work for North Korean refugee camps" in the region - specifically, testing signal strength at five potential "refugee settlements," Radio Free Asia's Huang Xiaoshan and Lin Guoli write in their Dec. 7 report.



When Huang and Lin asked officials with China Mobile and the local government about the document, they denied that the work was related to the construction of refugee camps. But the RFAreporters wrote in a subsequent Dec. 7 report that they had confirmed the plan's existence.



Four days later, a China Mobile spokesman appeared to confirm the reports. Contacted by The Express, a UK-based newspaper, the spokesman said, "The government has ordered these settlement points. But don't worry, no one is panicking here."

Revealing the extreme direness of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, a state-run Chinese media outlet based in a province bordering North Korea and Russia - the Jilin Daily - published a "common sense" guide for surviving a nuclear war, according to Reuters. "If war breaks out, it is not possible to rule out the Korean peninsula producing nuclear contaminants, and countermeasures must be seriously researched and spoken openly about to let the common folk know. But at the same time, there is absolutely no reason to be alarmed," the Global Times said. Just weeks ago, the DPRK launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which demonstrated a theoretical capability to conduct a nuclear strike anywhere across the whole of the U.S. mainland. "It's natural that Jilin province is more sensitive to the situation on the Korean peninsula, given its special geographic location. It's necessary for the provincial paper to publish information on nuclear weapons," the Global Times wrote in a Chinese-language editorial. The Jilin Daily noted that the first four kill instantaneously. The Jilin Daily encouraged people caught outside when the bomb goes off to dive into a ditch, river, or lake and cover any exposed skin. Revealing the quasi-official nature of the warning, the Jilin Daily guidelines were published to strengthen "national defense education," according to The Washington Post, as both Japan and South Korea have carried out emergency exercises and issued similar guidelines. Adding credibility to the increasing likelihood of a nuclear exchange, leaked documents from a Chinese telecommunications company hint that Beijing is anticipating an influx of war refugees, according to Defense One. The Chinese government has previously said that they reject military intervention, but in the event that the U.S. launches a preemptive strike on North Korea - the Chinese military WILL intervene in defense of the North. Make no mistake that the world is teetering on the brink of an extreme nuclear catastrophe.