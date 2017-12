© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters



A war breaking out on the Korean Peninsula is one of the scenarios considered by the Russian military, so it would not be blindsided in case it actually happens, the head of Russia's Security Council said,The launch of the Hwasong-15 ballistic missile by North Korea on Wednesday, which Pyongyang claimed is "capable of striking the whole mainland of the US" and Washington's warning that the test brought the world "closer to war" has again raised concerns about potential disastrous consequences of a direct military confrontation.Nikolay Patrushev, the head of Russia's National Security Council, said"We are making calculations, preparations. It will not be a surprise to us," Patrushev told RIA Novosti on Friday, when asked if Russia has been working on a response to hostilities potentially unfolding in the region.While the war scenario can't be ruled out, it must be avoided at all costs, Patrushev said, saying"If there is military action, and you know that certain countries do not rule it out, then a range of different problems may follow, including for us," he said, stressing that Moscow sees diplomacy as the only solution to the crisis.The latest launch reignited the tense situation over North Korea, withAcknowledging that "a lot of people would get hurt and killed" in case of an all-out military conflict with Pyongyang,US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley doubled down on US President Donald Trump's promise to wipe out North Korea in case of an attack that he made in a notorious UN speech, warning that "the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.", calling the idea of its activity being compared to that of North Korea insulting.In the run-up to the latest test, Trump designated North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, promising to roll out new sanctions on the self-isolated state.Moscow has also spoken against severing all ties with North Korea, an idea touted by Washington, arguing that while it would be "the easiest thing to do" it will only worsen the situation surrounding the country.