According to the notification from Facebook, the ban the RT broadcaster from uploading videos, images and links to its page on the social network has taken place because of an alleged copyright infringement, the RT press service stated.Earlier in the day, RT reported that its Facebook page had been blocked until January 21 from leaving posts containing videos, images and links because of copyright infringement claim and the ban would last until Saturday morning, effectively preventing RT from broadcasting US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Facebook.RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has told RIA Novosti that she is not surprised by the partial ban of the broadcaster's Facebook account.