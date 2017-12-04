Every second Swiss male is related to the Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun, according to researchers in Zurich.They found that he belonged to the haplogroup R1b1a2 that is today strongly represented in Switzerland and other parts of Western Europe.Roman Scholz, director of the Igenea centre, told the 20 Minuten news channel.This common ancestor lived around 9,500 years ago in the Black Sea region, he explained.It is impossible to tell from outward appearance if one shares this gene with Tutankhamun. However, the curious can get a special DNA test to see if they indeed are related to the pharaoh.