Earth Changes
Unusual fallstreak cloud captured in Michigan sky
Meredith TerHaar
Detroit Free Press
Sat, 02 Dec 2017 13:24 UTC
According to the National Weather Service a fallstreak hole is also known as a "hole punch cloud" and it's easy to see why from this photo provided by Nicholas LaBelle who was in Sparta on Friday when he snapped this pic.
Here's more from the NWS: "A fallstreak hole is a large circular or elliptical gap that can appear in cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds."
You might be wondering how they form and why: "High to mid level clouds, such as altocumulus, are often composed of tiny water droplets that are much colder than freezing, but have yet to freeze. These "supercooled" water droplets need a "reason" to freeze, which usually comes in the form of ice crystals. Planes passing through the cloud layer can bring these ice crystals."
"Once the ice crystals are introduced, the water droplet quickly freeze, grow and start to fall. A hole is left behind, which will start to expand outward as neighboring droplets start to freeze."
Reader Comments
Invalid24 2017-12-03T09:56:24Z
the sky looks worse and worse everyday
Holy Fuck!.... What a fucked up explanation..... This formation is the result of energy directed at this spot by a NEXRAD radar station...
There is so many confirmed links to NEXRAD for these formations it obvious what causes them, DFP suck shit for lying.
National Weather Service has a whole book of lies they are trying to blow up your ass about these NEXRAD radar units and what they are up to.
Google Chemtrails + NEXRAD Do some reading, the truth is out there if you look, This shit is not truth....Fallstreak what rubbish.
An image search for the term Haarp holes will show you a vast amount of these formations, They are not HAARP generated they are the result of NEXRAD radar sets, anywhere there is a NEXRAD setup you will eventually see this formation appear. one video i saw even had linked the station to photos, the whole system is being used to chemistry in your atmosphere,
Do a google search on HAARP RINGS and look at the images, these photos prove the source is NEXRAD without ANY doubt at all.
SO just more MSM lies to have to point out.
[Link] Dutch knows all about it....
I check regularly when the sky is relatively clear, i do a count of the stars i can see, the number is constantly dropping, it has done so for the entire time i have been doing these checks, So over the four years of looking i am down to 25 visible stars here in Medicine Hat, No wild fire smoke to blame, So the crap they spray daily must be the cause...... Try it yourself tonight, just go out and count them, I was shocked the first time i did it.
Comment: In recent times this rare cloud phenomena has appeared over Southern California, UK, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Other strange cloud anomalies seem to be appearing globally with higher frequency and intensity. Factors which may contribute to these 'strange skies' are atmospheric dust loading from increased comet and volcanic activity and changes in the layers of the atmosphere. See these articles from the last couple of days: