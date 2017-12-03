is live in:
Earth Changes
Spectacular Sun Halo Seen by Skiers in Sweden
Vemdalen
Sat, 02 Dec 2017 23:10 UTC
A spectacular Sun halo display, with a 22° halo, parhelic circle, sundogs and a tangent arc as well as 44° parhelia (sundogs) and 46° halo, was seen in Vemdalen, Sweden Dec 1 2017
Video by @vemdalen
Reader Comments
[Link]
Latest News
- Mithra: The ancient Roman cult that 'rivalled' Christianity and yet we know so little about
- Arctic shore countries sign agreement to prevent commercial fishing
- Current DPRK war capability reveals strengths, weaknesses
- Unusual fallstreak cloud captured in Michigan sky
- Tom Cotton as CIA director spells bad news for all
- Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya rips attempts by the US to destroy Syria
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported
- US deployment of drones in Niger will not solve the problem of terrorism
- US withdraws UN global compact for migration as 'inconsistent' with sovereignty
- Combining antibody immunotherapy treatments could improve lymphoma survival
- 'Bibi is a disgrace': 20,000 join Tel Aviv 'March of Shame' to protest bill aimed at protecting Netanyahu
- Radioactive exclusion zone plagued by thrill-seekers & looters in Chernobyl
- Real-time DNA-authentication a reality
- Russian underwater vehicle makes initial dive in Argentine submarine search area
- Kosachev: Talks between Flynn and Kislyak 'adds nothing to the "Russian conspiracy"'
- Societal rot: Londoners in fear as acid attacks soar
- Michigan State accused of covering up worst sex abuse scandal in US sports
- Teen brains find it challenging to properly recognise and react to the importance of tasks
- Tanzania: Police arrest woman over video of her kissing female lover
- Trump: Flynn's actions lawful, but had to fire because he lied to VP and FBI
- Tom Cotton as CIA director spells bad news for all
- Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya rips attempts by the US to destroy Syria
- US deployment of drones in Niger will not solve the problem of terrorism
- US withdraws UN global compact for migration as 'inconsistent' with sovereignty
- Kosachev: Talks between Flynn and Kislyak 'adds nothing to the "Russian conspiracy"'
- Trump: Flynn's actions lawful, but had to fire because he lied to VP and FBI
- Mueller's top FBI agent probing Clinton emails, Russian-collusion "removed" after anti-Trump texts found
- How Hillary Clinton helped destroy democracy in Honduras
- A status report of the US-Russian war: The imperial parasite versus the civilizational challenger
- FakeNews: "Sources" say Tillerson, Cohn, Kushner will all quit or be fired soon
- Christopher Black: Mladic case is a stain on civilization
- Obama's former SecDef Panetta: To say Trump transition team broke law is a stretch
- UK Deputy PM Green's private life is not the police's business
- Best of the Web: The secret conspiracy undermining Michael Flynn
- Yemen: Anti-Saudi alliance splitting as ex-President Saleh makes overtures to Riyadh
- Saudi FM: Lebanon can only survive if Hezbollah disarms
- Blackburn: We will release names of lawmakers who used 'hush fund'
- Trump blew Fake News out of the water on the Tillerson firing rumors
- Alleged plans to divide Iran, Iraq, Turkey and the ME
- Israel betrayed its ally Russia and used team Trump against Palestine
- Arctic shore countries sign agreement to prevent commercial fishing
- Current DPRK war capability reveals strengths, weaknesses
- 'Bibi is a disgrace': 20,000 join Tel Aviv 'March of Shame' to protest bill aimed at protecting Netanyahu
- Radioactive exclusion zone plagued by thrill-seekers & looters in Chernobyl
- Russian underwater vehicle makes initial dive in Argentine submarine search area
- Societal rot: Londoners in fear as acid attacks soar
- Michigan State accused of covering up worst sex abuse scandal in US sports
- Tanzania: Police arrest woman over video of her kissing female lover
- Postmodern madness: Gender-neutral public toilets come to London - thanks to Mayor Sadiq Khan
- 'Do not resuscitate' tattoo creates ethical dilemma at Miami Hospital
- MI Atty Gen running ads specifically telling voters not to vote for men in order to stop sexual harassment
- Bitcoin price: Going higher or set to plunge?
- Allergic reaction to henna tattoo means Brit could have fake moustache for life
- Swedish man imprisoned for 'online rape'
- Trigger warning: Oxford college makes common-sense decision - decides against gender-neutral toilets
- Cops and gov't employees arrested in massive pedophile sting, people buying children as young as 4 for sex
- US Senate passes GOP tax reform
- Borneo - dying island, oblivious people
- 'Our Leader Loved by the People': N. Korea celebrates becoming nuclear nation with fireworks & street parties
- Israeli App enables Jewish Americans to become foot soldiers in online war - fighting against growing BDS movement and exposure of Israel's crimes
- Mithra: The ancient Roman cult that 'rivalled' Christianity and yet we know so little about
- The real story of Rosa Parks 62 years later
- The birth of the Title IX epidemic: Why colleges are now on the hook for sexual assault
- On this day in 1954, Alabama woman struck by nine-pound meteorite
- A German Mata Hari and a fascist Father - The Profumo affair revisited
- British Cold War documents reveal forgotten radical Zionist attempt to attack UK government
- Age of Christ's alleged tomb revealed
- First archaeological evidence discovered of Julius Caesar's UK landing
- Hidden jewelry stash hints at how ancient elites protected the family treasures
- Little Ice Age foiled Europeans' early exploration of North America
- Russian investigators to conduct analysis to verify theory that 1918 murder of Romanov family was a Bolshevik ritual sacrifice
- Loch Ness monster: Those 1975 underwater photos
- The ugly truths of the first World War and how colonial violence and imperialism have come home to roost
- The Mirabal Sisters: How three butterflies defeated a brutal dictator
- Ancient site reveals Britain's neolithic civilization
- Erin Pizzey: Refuting 40 years of lies about domestic violence
- Rare 400-year-old map of Mexico painted by indigenous Nahuatl people
- Celebrating the hidden holocaust of Thanksgiving
- Remembering Fidel Castro: A Latin American legend
- First FBI interview with Howard Zinn
- Real-time DNA-authentication a reality
- Teen brains find it challenging to properly recognise and react to the importance of tasks
- 6 common cognitive biases user interface designers should know
- NASA's Voyager 1 still going after 37 years, 13 billion miles
- The production effect: Reading aloud improves recall
- Better babies? Parents may one day be morally obligated to edit their baby's genes
- Comet Dust: Researchers present list of 'pristine' ingredients that make up comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko
- Tesla activates Australia's 'mega battery' to feed their 'shaky' power grid using unreliable renewable energy
- Nasa successfully fires Voyager 1 backup thrusters after 37 years
- Pew Pew! US fighter jets are getting laser cannons
- Neutrophil power: White blood cell inspired propulsion using acoustic vibrations and magnetic fields
- Mass of warm rock is rising beneath New England, seismic study reveals
- Disastrous super-eruption could happen sooner than first thought
- Satellite data shows no acceleration in global warming for last 23 years
- Brazilian scientist proposes alternate cosmic theory: 'There was no Big Bang' - the universe is cyclical
- Error in mission input data likely cause of Russian Meteor-M weather satellite crash
- Deepest sea fish known collected from Mariana Trench
- 'Megathrust' earthquake and devastating tsunami could hit New Zealand, scientists warn, as hazardous fault awakens
- Yeti or bear? DNA study disproves 'abominable snowman' claims
- The politics of science: Scientists might not say what the evidence supports
- Unusual fallstreak cloud captured in Michigan sky
- Spectacular Sun Halo Seen by Skiers in Sweden
- Supermoon 2017 - the biggest of the year this weekend
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed piglet with eight legs born in southern China
- Covered in a blanket of ash: The aftermath of Bali's Mount Agung eruption
- Boy killed by 3 dogs in Cherokee County, South Carolina
- Tourist dead after shark attack off Cocos Island, Costa Rica; second person injured
- 'Entire summer's rain in just 24 hours': Parts of Victoria, Australia underwater as thousands are told to evacuate
- Spectacular waterspout forms off Italian coast (VIDEO)
- Freak warm spell sends temperatures 50+ degrees above average in Greenland
- The AGW debate - Cold now caused by heat!
- Dead sperm whale found on beach in Domburg, Netherlands
- Wrong place, wrong time: Rare bird seen for only the second time in Bermuda
- Rainbow appears in Taiwan for 9 continuous hours as experts claim it has broken record
- Powerful Cyclone Ockhi kills at least 16 across India and Sri Lanka
- Third plasma filament eruption in as many weeks; Grand Solar Minimum threat
- Torrential rainfall, floods paralyze Albania; 1 person dead
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits off northeast Papua New Guinea
- IFAW probes latest right whale death on Nantucket, Massachusetts
- Powerful 6.0 earthquake hits city of Kerman in north eastern Iran
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Illinois
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- BOOM! Mysterious blasts rattling the skies are on the increase around the world - UPDATE at least 64 documented events (VIDEO)
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Loud boom rocks several neighborhoods northeast of Denver, Colorado, wild theories abound
- Green meteor fireball seen over New South Wales, Australia
- Blue-green meteor shoots across East Iceland skies
- 64 mysterious booms heard all over the world this year. Why?
- Flashing meteor fireball streaks through Japan's night sky (VIDEOS)
- Bright green meteor fireball captured on camera over Oostkapelle, the Netherlands
- Fireball seen flying over Heathrow Airport, London
- Slow-moving meteor fireball caught on camera over Florida?
- Combining antibody immunotherapy treatments could improve lymphoma survival
- Increase in prevalence of developmental disabilities in US kids
- After hundreds of thousands of Filipino kids are vaccinated, Sanofi admits dengue fever vaccine can cause...dengue fever
- Metabolic therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic disease
- Monsanto's Roundup causes antibiotic resistance - a fact that's not considered by regulators
- Scientists seek new strategies to fight MS
- Epigenetic therapy drug combination may boost immunotherapy responses in lung cancer patients
- Wait, did the mainstream media just say, "Shady vaccine trial"?
- Indiana Attorney General declares CBD oil illegal, even though its non-psychoactive
- Niacin treatment of schizophrenia - Recent research supports Abram Hoffer's original work
- Mothers must breastfeed for at least 2 months to decrease risk of SIDS
- 12 Reasons Saturated Fats Are Good For You
- Fasting triggers stem cell regeneration of damaged, old immune system
- The Handmaid's Tale becomes a reality - Infertility is on the rise
- Adderall alternatives: Natural ADHD subsititutes
- Testosterone found to have protective effects against asthma
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Highs and Lows of Cannabis as Medicine
- Irish govt permits special license for medicinal cannabis oil (CBD) to girl suffering from severe form of epilepsy
- NHS 'blacklists' homeopathy on prescription because of mistaken belief that it doesn't work
- Applied chronobiology in rheumatoid arthritis could lead to more effective treatments
- The decline of male friendship harms men
- Sorry Prince Harry, 'Love at first sight doesn't actually exist, though men are more likely to think so', say psychologists
- What is 'mindful drinking' and why has the movement caught on among British millennials?
- Touch, or lack thereof, can influence infants on a genetic level
- Relax, parents: There is no definitive way to potty train
- Mother nature is a valuable resource for human health & wellbeing
- In the digital age emotional intelligence is key
- Denzel Washington's point about fatherlessness is backed up by data
- Ten reasons why you should try to keep your cool
- What makes Agatha Christie such an all-time favorite?
- Blue reduces stress 3 times faster than other colors
- Grieving the loss of your parents when orphaned in adulthood
- Huge dose of brain chemical dopamine may have made us smart
- Study suggests even occasional marijuana use impairs motivation
- Small talk has emotional benefits
- 'Avatar therapy' having success helping schizophrenics confront hallucinations
- The power of community: Unless we connect with something greater than ourselves we are one step from disaster
- Activity in brain's thinking and problem-solving center linked to avoiding anxiety
- Children suffer without dad: "The father plays an important role"
- Children with psychopathic tendencies show less desire to fit in with the laughter of other children
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Mystery in the Northwest Territories, Canada: The Strange Case of the Missing Tourist
- Missing 411: Search for missing Uintas hiker scaled back, 'limited resources'
- Bigfoot and a bizarre vanishing in the North American wilderness
- Has the mystery of Britain's Roswell finally been solved?
- Get a room! Ghost hunter claims to have seen two ghosts having sex in museum bathroom
- F-15s and commercial airlines involved in encounter with mysterious aircraft over Oregon
- 2017 sees rise in sightings of legendary Loch Ness monster
- Teleportation in Argentina: The quandary of Route 5
- China Lake, California: 'Most controversial UFO photo on record'
- Chinese villagers left baffled by mysterious disk-shaped cloud hovering in the sky
- W. Virginia Catholic retreat center's ghostly origins
- Cesare Lombroso on spiritualism, mediumship and their links to pathology
- Bizarre tyre-shaped UFO captured flying above China (PHOTO)
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
- Porn star to run against Putin in Russian elections, vows to bring death penalty for sexual harassment in the wake of Weinstein scandal
- French president Emmanuel Macron: Master of poetry and publicity but probably not politics
- Man shares his paranormal books wishlist
- New York legislator has epic meltdown over a speeding ticket
Quote of the Day
State power has its own limits defined by the fact that it is authority that reaches people from outside. State power cannot oversee and dictate the creative states of the soul and mind, the inner states of love, freedom and goodwill. The state cannot demand from its citizens faith, prayer, love, goodness and conviction. It cannot regulate scientific, religious and artistic creation. It should not intervene in moral, family and daily private life, and only when extremely necessary should it impinge on people's economic initiative and creativity.
Recent Comments
Putin & Chinese President are the only grown ups in the room
I watched it leave. My father launched it, and carved our names in the structural steel of the Solid Rocket Boosters/Motors. A good man. RIP. R.C.
I check regularly when the sky is relatively clear, i do a count of the stars i can see, the number is constantly dropping, it has done so for the...
[Link] Work is being done to expose this... Not one word of these works will ever make rags like the Detroit Free Press, Have a look, Think....
[Link] All the material in the video here. Talk about rabbit holes........ You have no idea....