Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
Emma Best
MuckRock
Thu, 21 Sep 2017 16:50 UTC
A document in Central Intelligence Retirees Association's (CIA) archive points to the existence of an unofficial "Common Interest Network" of retired intelligence officers. The network, also known as CIN - "as in living-in-sin" according to one of its founders - exists to coordinate the efforts of different organizations. Described as "an unofficial Intelligence Community," it doesn't exist except as an abstract, with no chairman, no agenda, and "not even the formality of a rotating host list." Yet it exists, meeting to discuss influencing Congress and the press, to successfully attack the Freedom of Information Act, and to coordinate the efforts of the organizations that make up the Common Interest Network.
Captain Richard Bates, who was the president of two organizations making up the Common Interest Network, a board member on another three of its organizations, and the man who ran CIN for a time, wrote that it "is a network. It is not an organization. It has no charter, no list of officers, no bylaws, no regular obligations, and it does not contemplate acquiring any." According to Ray Cline, a principle member of CIN, the acronym was appropriate because it would inevitably be pronounced "as in living-in-sin." Captain Bates added that "CIN is a network ... a loose, informal but regular gathering of representatives of the organizations with offices in the Washington area."
CIA historian Thomas Troy, CIN's prehistory can be traced to a response to the "ceaseless round of accusations, investigations, revelations, and condemnations of the intelligence agencies." The investigations conducted by Congress were explicitly cited as one of factors that lead to the creation of organizations by retired intelligence officers. Some of these investigations into the wrongdoings of the intelligence agencies were seen, within the community, as threatening the Agency with its own personal Holocaust. The retired intelligence officers "found natural allies [in] retired military, defense specialists, some academicians, [and] public-spirit citizens."
National Military Intelligence Association's (NMIA) 1981 convention, held at the National Defense University, leaders from four of the largest intelligence groups "discussed the profession, and particularly the role of their organizations." Joined by the National Intelligence Study Center (NISC), the Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO) and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA), the groups were able to agree that "there could be no super-organization, but that there should be some sort of information coordinating effort." They suggested "a periodic luncheon meeting" to make sure they all "barked in unison."
one source stating that it's made up of "some sixteen intelligence organizations." The first fourteen known organizations were American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Law and National Security, the AFIO, the American Security Council, the AFCEA, the Association of Former Agents of the U.S. Secret Service, the Central Intelligence Retirees Association, the Conflict Analysis Group, the Consortium for the Study of Intelligence,the Hale Foundation, the NISC, the Naval Intelligence Professionals, the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, the NSIC and the NMIA are all names of organizations which are unsurprisingly part of CIN. The final known "regular participant," however, is unexpected: Accuracy In Media (AIM).
conspiracy theories, including the supposed "Clinton kill list", anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracies, George Soros conspiracies, birtherism, and Shariah law. Its unexpected nature may also be the most revealing as to the extent of CIN's activities and coordination.
Ray Wannall, a former intelligence officer and one of AFIO's leaders, had his 1984 speaking tour sponsored by AIM, an occasion which was used "to strike some blows for the intelligence side."
copies of the letters wound up in the Agency's possession through unknown channels. In another instance, carbon copies of letters defending the Agency were sent to CIA Director William Colby, with blind carbon copies being sent to Reed Irvine of AIM with the note "hope you are moving on this!"
send a Soviet defector on a speaking tour. In 1983, AIM's founder had been a speaker at AFIO's annual convention a few months after the formation of CIN. AIM's founder, Reed Irvine, took the opportunity to comment on "the hostility of U.S. media in general to the Reagan administration." At the time, AIM had been "sensitizing the public to unfair comment and bias by the major TV networks, of which CBS is the worst." As it would turn out, AIM's fight against CBS was also CIA's fight against CBS.
Ron Rewald case, both AIM and CIA took CBS to task. In addition to AIM's coverage of the case and repeated condemnations of CBS, the Agency filed a petition alleging that CBS "engaged in deliberate news distortion" in addition to violating the "Fairness Doctrine and the corollary Personal Attack Rules" with their reporting. The Agency's court filing cited and quoted AIM's reporting which alleged, in part, that "there is something very wrong with the management of ABC for failing to insist on a genuine investigation and prompt disclosure of the findings as soon as the CIA challenged its report."
AFIO's newsletter describing the event immediately made mention of what it said went "unsaid" - namely "the increased media targeting of Casey in the wake of orchestrated disclosures."
exempt large portions of the Agency's files from disclosure.
You can read a copy of the 1986 history of CIN here, along with some information on its members (excluding AIM).
