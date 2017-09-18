© PrimoWireless
The Len Lye sculpture was struck by lightning about 6.11pm.
Striking footage has emerged of lightning lashing New Plymouth's Wind Wand art structure during a storm on Sunday night.

Video of the strike was posted to Facebook by Taranaki-based business PrimoWireless which caught the bolt lighting up the sky shortly after 6pm.

The video has had more than 110,000 hits in just over 12 hours.

