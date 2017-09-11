Whatever your take on the various conspiracy theories surrounding the September 11th 2011 attacks in New York and Washington, there is one piece of evidence that has consistently resisted debunking efforts. 7 World Trade Center, a 47 story skyscraper, collapsed into its own footprint in 7 seconds at approximately 5.20pm. The official explanation claims the building collapsed because of fires in the offices on several floors, yet this would be the first time that a steel-frame skyscraper has ever collapsed due to fire. Skeptics point to the fact that the building did not 'buckle' or collapse to one side but rather feel uniformly downwards into its own footprint. For both the layman and the expert, it is clear that this building was brought down by way of classic controlled demolition.