"I'm hearing serious rumblings of a hostile, illegal coup against our democratically elected President by seditious, deep-state subversives funded by Soros & other globalists. Very disturbing," he wrote, adding:
Patriots, this would be nothing less than an act of war against the American people. It would be the removal of our boldest defender & last possibility of maintaining our protective Constitution. Under the boot of globalists, life as we know it, would immediately decline to the model that suits the globalist interest - Marxist/Socialist/Communist. They get complete control, you get zero. Freedom, Gone! Liberty, Gone! This agenda is evil and simply cannot be allowed, at ANY cost.After observing that all patriots, regardless of position, have a duty to protect the Constitution, Sawyer minced no words detailing what he believes would happen to those involved in Trump's removal and he explained why:
Like ALL military, law enforcement and government officials, I took an oath to defend our Constitution against ALL enemies, foreign and domestic. By abandoning the rule of law and conducting a coup against the President & policies WE THE PEOPLE elected, they have made themselves enemies of the United States.
Anti-American subversives involved in ANY WAY in an unconstitutional coup against our President will be run down and executed immediately by the world's most supreme warriors. There will be nowhere to run to, nowhere to hide, no mercy, no sense of humor. Harsh examples will be made. My prediction is it will be a gruesome massacre. Why? Because one side in this conflict has 8 Trillion bullets & the other side doesn't know which bathroom to use.And, he added, it won't take very long: "It will likely only take a few hours. Lessons will be learned. History will take note. Order restored."
Comment: Order may be restored, but at what price? You can be assured that full-scale unrest will be met with harsh retaliation, making the current US police look almost benign in comparison.
"Patriots, We The American People stand united as one, against ALL enemies," he said. "We are peace-loving people who abide by the rule of law. Prepare yourselves in case this ridiculous insanity actually gets played out and the rule of law goes out the window under their gross miscarriage of our legal process. Shaking my head..."As we reported Friday, actor James Woods warned that a civil war would break out if Democrats like Maxine Waters - who has made it clear she is willing to sacrifice national security to hurt Trump - succeed in removing Donald Trump from office.
Sadly, Democrats aren't the only ones involved in what many now see as a coup d'etat against Trump. Republicans like Lindsey Graham and John McCain are doing their level best to sabotage Trump.
It should be clear that any attempt to remove Trump from office would result in unrest the likes of which we have not seen in years.
As of this writing, Saywer's post, which starts with a call to prayer for the nation and the president, has been shared over 400 times.
