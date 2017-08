© Justin Merriman / Getty

Millions of Americans will revolt if the globalists remove President Trump from office or render him powerless, radio host Michael Savage warned."That is what's going to happen in this country," he pointed out. "You have not yet seen mob violence in this country. You've seen some mob violence instigated by George Soros' mobs.""But you haven't seen the thing I'm telling you is coming in this country. You haven't seen the 'Day of the Locust' yet."Savage was referring to the 1939 novel The Day of the Locust, which analyzes the violent rage of Americans who slaved away their entire lives only to realize that the American dream was impossible for them to achieve."When Eddie finally gets up and says that's the end of the road, and Eddie's eyes turn red, and blood is in his eyes, Eddie will turn this society upside down," the Savage Nation host said. "And"I'm warning you. All of you leftists who think you're going to steal our vote, you're wrong.""...But if you do the next step and steal our president, I warn you. You've seen nothing yet," he added. "You will see the 'Day of the Locust' in this country."That said,"Not since the run-up to the Civil War has the nation been more divided," Savage wrote in his 2014 book Stop the Coming Civil War. "The battle lines have been drawn: The haves against the have-nots."However,"Unfortunately for individual people living in this new system, it will also require authoritarian and centralized control over all aspects of life, from cradle to grave," wrote Patrick Wood in his book Technocracy Rising.The authoritarian left and establishment Republicans - both controlled by the globalist elite - have spent months drawing up a roadmap for the overthrow of President Trump.BluebloodAdditionally,Equally important is former Vice President Al Gore claiming the nation will face a "challenging" crisis in the next couple of months, and former CIA Director John Brennan, reportedly a Wahhabist convert And all this has led up to Michael Savage warning the nation of the impending disaster orchestrated by desperate globalists outraged over the fact they no longer control public opinion.