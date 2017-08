The University of Central Florida's (UCF) student government has recently appointed a new Diversity Chair, and its conservative students are less than thrilled. It's not that Grayson Lanza is a vocal Democrat, it's thatAccording to Knight News - an independent, student-run paper - various students have accused Lanza of being hostile towards conservatives and saying that Trump-supporters have no place on UCF's campus.Daniel Hanna, a UCF student who voted for the current president, told the paper that he was confronted by Lanza at a pro-Trump rally on the UCF's "free speech lawn" (that's a whole other issue we won't get into) last September.Hanna was reportedly having a good time with friends when"When we started debating politics, I eventually said 'you know the great thing about this country is we can both differ regarding political views but we can openly discuss it,'" Hanna told Knight News. "Then I offered him a handshake."Unsurprisingly, Lanza didn't share the same sentiment.recalled Hanna.In October, Lanza also reportedly posted the following message to Facebook: "And let today be a lesson to all; Trump supporters are not welcome on our campus."Hanna believes Lanza's clear disgust for conservative students should disqualify him as Diversity Chair, noting that"He should not be head of diversity. I do not care if someone equally as liberal as him takes the position, as long as it's not someone who has been actively aggressive towards people who disagree with him," Hanna told Knight News. "That is the antithesis of diversity. You can talk about diversity of skin color, religion, and sexuality all you want. But diversity of thought is a real thing too, and if you 're just disregarding people who disagree with you, and you just want them off campus, what's the point."Knight News pointed out that this isn't the first time conservatives have been discriminated against on UCF's campus. Earlier this year, Karis Lockhart, who once served as chair of the UFC's chapter of the College Republicans, was denied the Student Government Association's (SGA) Governmental Affairs position.Of course, SGA did not explicitly state that Lockhart's political affiliation was the reason she was refused the position. However, many conservatives assume that was the case."The Senate body clearly didn't care about qualifications, they only cared about the 'R' behind my name," Lockhart told Campus Reform.Lockhart, like Hanna, added, "Diversity doesn't only pertain to skin color, religion, and gender, it also pertains to diversity of thought, and Grayson has proven both in writing and in person that he cannot tolerate opinions of others if they do not align with his."