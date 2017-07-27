"First off, Russia is already in Ukraine, they are already heavily armed," he said. "There are more Russian tanks in there than [tanks] in Western Europe combined. It is a large, large military presence."More Russian tank crews in Donbass than Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands have combined? Ok, then it should be exceedingly easy to provide a single photo showing a Russian tank in eastern Ukraine.
Where is it?
Or did Vogel mean Russia has thousands of invisible tanks in Ukraine?
More neocon nonsense: Trump's new Ukrainian envoy claims Russia has more tanks in Ukraine than in all of Western EuropeKurt Vogel, Trump's new "diplomatic" envoy for the conflict in Ukraine: "First off, Russia is already in Ukraine, they are already heavily armed," he said. "There are more Russian tanks in there...