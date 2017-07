As O.J. Simpson faces a parole board Thursday, after serving more than eight years in a Nevada prison, there are — predictably — fresh calls to reopen the inquiry into the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.California-licensed private investigator Michael Alex Martin told the recent Investigation Discovery series "Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence" that he believes O.J.'s son Jason Simpson was an accomplice in the murders.Investigators on the show said Martin's account explains how more blood was found on the passenger side of the Ford Bronco.Jason, a chef, has strongly denied being at the scene, and the LAPD says he has an alibi because he was still at work at the time of the murders.Martin's also posted his theory in detail on Facebook.Show producers as well as its narrator Martin Sheen will be present at O.J.'s parole hearing, which will be held before a panel of four parole commissioners sitting in Carson City, Nev.He will be beamed in via video conference from the Lovelock Correctional Center.If granted parole, he could be released on Oct. 1.