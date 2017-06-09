A mother fatally shot a man who was trying to break into her Indianapolis home on Wednesday.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, heard someone breaking into her apartment. She was home with her three children and one other child - all under the age of seven - when the incident occurred.

She came face to face with the armed suspect, identified as 19-year-old Michael Hawkins, before she opened fire, reports Fox 59.


This is the second time in a week that an Indianapolis parent has been forced to shoot a home intruder. On Tuesday a father shot an 18-year-old suspect during a home invasion on the city's northeast side. Investigators said that 18-year-old Derrick Johnson Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene after trying to enter the residence.

"It is disheartening that we see burglaries resulting in death, but we live in Indiana and it's legal for people to have guns to protect themselves," said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

Area residents say they hope criminals will think twice before breaking into other people's homes.