Bahrain announced early Monday that it is severing diplomatic relations with neighboring Qatar and cutting air and sea connections with Doha, accusing it of meddling in its internal affairs. Bahrain's state news agency said in a brief statement that Qatari citizens have 14 days to leave the country.and closing off all land, sea and air contacts, the Saudi state agency said in a statement, cited by Reuters. The Saudi state news agency SPA alleged that Qatar "embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS and Al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly."The coalition's statement accused Doha of supporting the Al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist groups.Egypt was next to join the diplomatic war, with Cairo announcing it is cutting relations with Doha, according to Sputnik news agency. Egypt has closed all its seaports and airspace to Qatari vessels and planes, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.the Cairo statement read, also accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood.citing "support, funding and embrace of terrorist, extremist and sectarian organizations" as the reason for cutting ties with Qatar. The UAE's state news agency said in a statement thatReuters reports. The Emirates has similarly given Qatar's diplomats just 48 hours to leave its territory.Al Arabiya and Reuters reported, citing state news agency Saba. The government said it cut ties with Qatar partly over its support of extremist groups in the war-torn country, which were "in contradiction with the goals announced by the countries supporting the legitimate government," AP reports. "Qatar's practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militias and supporting extremist groups became clear," the government said in a statement cited by Reuters. It added that it supports the decision by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen to remove Qatar from its ranks.Alarmed viewers of the Qatari TV network Al Jazeera wondered why it was not covering the diplomatic crisis, instead tweeting pieces such as a video about hijab cosplay in Malaysia. Al Jazeera finally broke the news at around 03:35 GMT,There was no immediate response to the accusations available from Doha, Al Jazeera said.Those included him allegedly slamming the recent tensions with Iran, calling Hamas and Hezbollah "resistance movements," as well as doubting whether US President Donald Trump will stay in power for long.The agency's compromised Twitter account also cited the Qatari foreign minister as saying the kingdom was severing relations with some of its neighbors.UAE-based broadcasters Al Arabiya and Sky News Arabia picked up the stories, giving them extensive coverage and infuriating Qatari officials.with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain banning all Qatari-funded news agencies, including Al Jazeera, for what MENA agency called "having content that supports terrorism and extremism, as well [as] publishing lies."In the latest cyberwar development before the all-out diplomatic crisis, theIt took more than six hours for Bahrain to regain control of the account, judging by the reports on the Foreign Ministry's Twitter page.Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE top the 22-state Arab League in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), with Qatar currently ranking 4th.with American forces using its Al-Udeid airbase. AP said there was no immediate response from the Pentagon on the situation.US President Donald Trump met with the Qatari emir during his recent visit to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, describing the royal delegation as "friends" and marking that "our relationship is extremely good."