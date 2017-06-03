Society's Child
Hillary mocked by CNN host: 'The Russians cloaked WI so she couldn't find it on the map'
The American Mirror
Thu, 01 Jun 2017 00:00 UTC
After Clinton pointed a finger at James Comey, Wikileaks, "1000 Russian agents," prognosticators who played up an "assumption" she was going to win, and several other culprits on Wednesday for her November loss to Donald Trump, it all proved to be too much even for CNN.
During a round table discussion with DC reporters today, host John King dismissed her excuses by saying, "You don't understand: The Russians cloaked Wisconsin," referring to Clinton's ignoring the battleground state until it was too late.
"So she couldn't find it on a map to get there and campaign there," he added.
Watch:
Comment: The majority of the public didn't like what it saw in Killary during the election. That behavior was mild compared to what they see now! She is unequivocally making the case for Trump's presidency and he doesn't have to lift one smallish finger.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Jailed: Austrian parents took children to IS-held parts of Syria, shown execution videos
- Hillary mocked by CNN host: 'The Russians cloaked WI so she couldn't find it on the map'
- Myths and truths about Zbigniew Brzezinski
- Federal "Back the Blue Act" to make it nearly impossible to sue police for rights violations
- Lightning strikes kill 9 across Gujarat, India
- Lightning strikes kill 4 and injury 5 others in 3 districts of Bangladesh
- Why curious People have stronger relationships
- Land without a people? Tracing the "transfer" policy for Palestine's indigenous population dispels the lie
- Wild elephant kills 4 in Tamil Nadu, India
- IDF soldiers harrass Palestinian rights groups on California campus - administrators do nothing
- No surprise: TVs in children's bedrooms linked to increase in child obesity, study finds
- Pharmaceutical pollution implicated in the rise in antibiotic resistance
- Will the Syrian-Iraq border battle trigger a 'hot' war?
- Life in Covfefe Land
- Ad hominem attacks, libel and the power of ignorance
- Surprise! Study suggests VAERS reported data on vaccines may not build public trust or adherence
- Hungary, Russia and Serbia resume South Stream gas pipeline talks
- Best of the Web: Manchester Attack Briefing: Blurring the lines between 'blowback' and complicity
- 50th anniversary of Israel's infamous attack on the USS Liberty
- Terror in Britain: What did Prime Minister May know?
- Federal "Back the Blue Act" to make it nearly impossible to sue police for rights violations
- IDF soldiers harrass Palestinian rights groups on California campus - administrators do nothing
- Will the Syrian-Iraq border battle trigger a 'hot' war?
- Hungary, Russia and Serbia resume South Stream gas pipeline talks
- Best of the Web: Manchester Attack Briefing: Blurring the lines between 'blowback' and complicity
- Terror in Britain: What did Prime Minister May know?
- Even the Clinton groupies at CNN are fed up with Hillary's pathological BS
- Broadening Russia probe counsel now has ex-Trump campaign chief Manafort in view
- Putin roasts Merkel: Unlike Germany, Russia covets the privilege of sovereignty
- The Connection Between MI6, Theresa May & the Manchester Attack
- Syrian Army elliminates more than 1200 terrorists in Aleppo countryside, operations continue in Deir Ez Zour
- Trump vs. the 'Eurosissies'
- Mad Dog Mattis barks but refuses to bite North Korea
- Mad Dog Mattis: North Korea's a 'clear & present' threat that China must deal with
- New GOP TV ad targets 'angry liberal extremists', featuring Kathy Griffin
- One person in custody after FBI raid residential home in Dearborn, Michigan
- More pieces falling into place for a Russian-US clash in Southern Syria
- Putin's best quotes at SPIEF: 'We can blame Trump for Moscow snow in June... But we won't do that'
- In her own mind: Greedy Killary thinks she could run again
- So remember all those times Democrats said Russia hacked the French election? About that...
- Jailed: Austrian parents took children to IS-held parts of Syria, shown execution videos
- Hillary mocked by CNN host: 'The Russians cloaked WI so she couldn't find it on the map'
- Life in Covfefe Land
- Cops stomp, taser, and suffocate mentally ill man in county jail; parents sue for wrongful death
- Hero pitbull uses doggy door to save neighbors from violent home intruders
- Walmart faces backlash for 'brutally unfair' system that punishes sick employees
- Florida drops felony charges against two antiwar protesters accused of battery on police
- Up to 18 dead after massive explosions at funeral in Kabul
- Christie Blatchford: We should remember the horror of Karla Homolka's past
- US Postal worker charged with feeding dog nail-laced meatballs suspended
- Over 30 injured as massive explosion hits local supermarket in Shiraz, Iran
- Ex-nurse admits killing 8 seniors in her care with insulin
- Indian minister fails to show at 'No tobacco, No Taliban' event
- ISIS sex slave survivor Nadia Murad demands recognition of Yazidi genocide in tearful homecoming
- Bomb squad called in after police seal off car considered 'significant' to Manchester attack
- 'Terrorist threat' causes over 80,000 to evacuate from German 'Rock am Ring' festival
- Homeless teachers thanks to unaffordable housing and crippling welfare cuts by Tories
- New poll shows Theresa May's popularity ratings crash under election pressure
- Reports of gunfire and explosions outside Resorts World Manila leisure complex in Philippines - UPDATED
- Kabul: Several protesters reportedly killed, dozens injured in clashes with riot police
- Myths and truths about Zbigniew Brzezinski
- Land without a people? Tracing the "transfer" policy for Palestine's indigenous population dispels the lie
- 50th anniversary of Israel's infamous attack on the USS Liberty
- 15th century ovarian tumor with teeth discovered in Portugal church graveyard
- Flashback: The after costs of war: America is STILL paying for the Civil War
- President Carter's inferiority complex? Zbigniew Brzezinski's Russia-hating obsession dominated U.S. foreign policy
- 'Beren and Lúthien': JRR Tolkien book released a century after he wrote it
- Ancient history - The deja vu dodo
- JFK's Russian Conspiracy: How a 'secret back-channel' may have saved the world
- Archaeologists discover Neolithic henge monument and burial site in England that could date back to 2000 B.C.
- The lessons of Sgt. Pepper's 50 years later: Stop fighting one another and focus on the real enemy
- Paul Craig Roberts - "Kennedy assassinated by a conspiracy between the CIA, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secret Service"
- May 29, 1859: Meteor explosion startles Florida residents
- Against Our Better Judgement: How the USA was used to create Israel
- Grand architect of modern terrorism: The true horror of Zbigniew Brzezinski's policies
- Crimes of Britain: A deadly history of collusion with terrorists
- John Lennon 'murdered by CIA-trained killer to stop ex-Beatle radicalising youth
- Trojan War? New genetic study shows invaders may have ousted Stonehenge people
- Traces of South America's earliest people found under ancient dirt pyramid
- Essay by Winston Churchill on 'alien life' discovered at Missouri museum
- Comet simulation reveals the effect of the Sun's solar wind
- Hundreds of giant ocean bed craters produced by explosive methane seeps
- Retired Georgia professor says meteor may have caused unexplained boom that shook Athens
- Human organ you've never heard of - The omentum
- Vision continues to develop until mid-life: Brain research extends timeline for visual cortex maturity
- Mini black hole created in laboratory by world's most powerful X-ray laser
- Fault running under San Diego capable of producing stronger and more frequent earthquakes than previously known
- 3bn years old and 3bn light years away black hole cosmic wave detected in 2017
- In world-first trials scientists are using embryonic stem cells to treat Parkinson's and blindness
- World's largest airplane rolls out of its hanger for first time
- Delta and JetBlue will test replacing boarding passes with facial and fingerprint recognition technology
- Asteroid strike may have 'tipped axis' of Saturn's moon Enceladus
- The cognitive differences between males and females
- NASA to release artificial clouds in the sky above Maryland coast
- Most smartphone apps share your data with 3rd party services
- Unexpected complications: CRISPR gene editing can introduce hundreds of unintended mutations into the genome
- Methane leaks may lead to cooling instead of warming: Scientists find a 'totally unexpected' source of climate cooling
- New impact flash seen on Jupiter
- Bitcoin and other blockchain technology 'is where the internet was in 1992' - Dutch CEO
- A key feature of the human brain has just been found in monkeys
- Lightning strikes kill 9 across Gujarat, India
- Lightning strikes kill 4 and injury 5 others in 3 districts of Bangladesh
- Wild elephant kills 4 in Tamil Nadu, India
- Dead sperm whale dragged onto Ruakaka Beach, New Zealand
- Dead whale found off Jersey City coast, New York
- Thousands of bees shut down street in New York's midtown
- Carcass of 10-meter whale found on beach in Phuket, Thailand
- Finland endures coldest May in nearly 50 years
- Tornado touches down near Three Hills, Alberta, Canada
- Northern Sweden just had snow - in June!
- NWS confirms rare 'microburst' caused storm damage in Sealy, Texas
- Shallow magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes near Alaska's Aleutian Islands
- 30-ft wide, 30-ft deep sinkhole collapses road in Newberry, Florida
- Dilbert 1, Scientists 0.
- No hazardous substances found in 6 tissue samples of 243 dead Caspian seals in Kazakhstan
- Signs and Portents: Cow born with a human-like head in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Giant dust storm sweeps through Khartoum, Sudan
- June snow in Moscow just as Trump pulls out of Paris climate deal
- Huge tornado terrifies locals in southern Russia
- Ivanka - Anyone who tells you we're enduring "unprecedented global warming" is lying or woefully misinformed
- Meteor fireball explodes over southern Switzerland
- Bright meteor fireball observed over England and N.W. France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Buffalo, New York
- Meteor fireball filmed over Asiago, Italy
- Mystery remains over boom loud enough to rattle houses in Bay of Islands, New Zealand
- Rare daytime meteor photographed at Namadgi National Park, Australia
- Meteor fireball spotted in New Territories, Hong Kong
- Meteor fireball reported over England and Wales
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over Texas
- Meteor fireball filmed over Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Green meteor fireball turns on explosive performance over New Zealand
- Bright meteor fireballs recorded over Brazil
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- No surprise: TVs in children's bedrooms linked to increase in child obesity, study finds
- Pharmaceutical pollution implicated in the rise in antibiotic resistance
- Ad hominem attacks, libel and the power of ignorance
- Surprise! Study suggests VAERS reported data on vaccines may not build public trust or adherence
- More evidence that proper sleep is more important than ever thought
- Red light therapy benefits, research & mechanism of action
- Late night screen time is ruining the sleep and mental health of teens
- Minnesota measles outbreak exceeds all cases in 2016... for entire US
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Keeping it Rill About the Pill
- Commonly prescribed psychiatric drugs kill more users than illegal drugs
- Why screening and synthetic drugs fail to relieve symptoms of poor thyroid function
- After promising tests, researchers pin their hopes on methylene blue to treat aging skin
- Sweden to ban glyphosate...and vinegar?
- Why managing iron levels is crucial to your health
- 'Game-changer for autism': Study finds 100-year-old drug reverses symptoms
- A shocking new low in the vaccine debate
- Scientists investigate pigs in connection with Congo's new Ebola outbreak
- The media ignores America's drinking water crisis
- Cholesterol is vital: Your body is incapable of making hormones without it
- Doctor jumps onstage to warn crowd to leave Vaxxed film
- Why curious People have stronger relationships
- What keeps us happy & healthy? Good relationships
- Questions you're not supposed to ask about life in a sick society
- Learning to read profoundly transforms the brain from stem to cortex
- Jordan Peterson on how to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts
- Forest Kindergarten: Running free in Germany's outdoor preschools
- Stop asking kids how they're doing in school
- Top two reasons why people commit suicide
- Touch isolation: Is lack of touch destroying men?
- Waldorf-inspired principles for holistic parenting
- Awe engages your vagus nerve
- Why do we fidget?
- Cute aggression? What is that?
- 'Love hormone' Oxytocin could help spread kindness between strangers
- The human brain detects disease in others even before it breaks out
- Tips on overcoming confirmation bias
- Gratitude: How it motivates us to become better people
- 5 insidious phrases sociopaths and narcissists use to undermine your confidence
- Overscheduling kids prevents self-discovery
- Does living with less actually make one happier?
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- 'Banging sounds from the sky' recorded in Staten Island, New York
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- Unacknowledged: Documentary aims to blow the lid off the biggest cover-up in human history
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Potty paper...what it reveals about your personality
- BlessU-2! Robot 'priest' offers automated blessings at German church
- Journalist whisperer: Lavrov gives perfect answer to extremely boring question
- Union Jack to be replaced with a picture of a mug of tea
- Meteorite that struck a woman sells for more than its weight in gold
- Babushka blues: Video of Belarus granny playing guitar with a light bulb goes viral
- Stanky Bean & Dorkwood: This is what happens when AI invents paint colors
- Dr. Putin's diagnosis: US political establishment has incurable Stage 4 Stupidity
- Lavrov headed to the Gulag
- World's longest cat? Omar the Maine Coon may beat Guinness World record
- Fear hits bottom: Britain issues terrorism warning for travelers to Antarctica
- The Russians are at it again - Putin demands $300 ransom in NHS cyberattack
- Vaccine Zombie (VIDEO)
- Colorado man arrested in Wyoming after telling motel front desk his pot had been stolen
- Mark Steel: Labour's leaked manifesto proves it's stuck in the 1970s, unlike those ultra-modern Tories who love fox hunting
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
Quote of the Day
The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.
Recent Comments
Disengage from this drivelous conspiracy fiction for a moment and consider the fact: Most music in most cultures in most times has all been about...
The puppets are terrified of their masters and I don't mean their human masters.
The harassment and intimidation used against the students at UCI; and the physical beating of the protesters at the White House by the security...
A pinch of salt from The Independent "New poll suggests Labour could be in for shock win at general election."
"Why do foreign military agents get away with this behavior, while students are punished for speaking their minds?" Just imagine for a moment that...
Hillary mocked by CNN host: 'The Russians cloaked WI so she couldn't find it on the map'Now even the Clinton News Network is mocking Hillary's Blame Tour. After Clinton pointed a finger at James Comey, Wikileaks, "1000 Russian agents," prognosticators who played up an "assumption"...