© Dylan Martinez / Reuters



Dodging local radio interviews, skipping a televised leaders' debate, dwindling popularity in the polls: there's growing speculation that Prime Minister Theresa May is buckling under the pressure in the run-up to next week's general election.Moreover, the prime minister's personal ratings have fallen to their lowest level yet. The poll shows more voters are now dissatisfied with May as prime minister (50 percent) than those who say they are satisfied (43 percent.)A BBC employee, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted Guardian columnist Owen Jones with the news on Thursday. The source said leaders of other parties had agreed to be interviewed and staff had been told not to comment publicly about the prime minister's withdrawal.May has also declined to appear on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, sending Secretary of State for Education Justine Greening instead.Many took to social media to criticize May for opting out of the debate, with #wherestheresa trending on Twitter during the event.May has also angered journalists by not directly answering what appeared to be straightforward questions, attracting the nickname "May-bot" for her stock responses.Later in the day, she was confronted about her apparent refusal to respond to questions without employing sound bites - only to answer with more sound bites.May responded to the criticism with a range of stock answers that she has frequently used throughout her election campaign, including being committed to making "hard choices" and "addressing big challenges."Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage told Sky News that May is the Tory party's "biggest liability.""I think as the campaign has gone on, [May] has gone from being her biggest asset to their biggest liability. It's quite tough to believe anything she says," he said.Speaking on the BBC's Daily Politics show, commentator Paul Mason wondered if there was something wrong with May's health."I think we're entitled to ask, is she unwell? What's wrong with her?" he asked.