Society's Child
City Council of Oakland, California pays nearly $1mn to 19yo woman over police sex assault scandal
RT
Wed, 31 May 2017 23:43 UTC
Abuslin's $989,000 settlement from the city of Oakland, California, came after a Tuesday night meeting of the city council stretched into the wee hours of Wednesday, as council members voted in favor of the amount 7-to-1 at 2am, the Los Angeles Times reported.
"The settlement occurred with no admission of liability, but obviously, if you pay $1 million, you figure you got some responsibility," Abuslin's attorney, John Burris, said in a statement.
Abuslin is a former prostitute who was allegedly "passed around" for sex by up to a dozen Oakland police officers, some of whom purportedly had oral sexual relations with her when she was underage. She has claimed that eventually approximately 30 police officers from departments around the Bay Area had sexual relations with her or sexually assaulted her.
Last summer, her claims led to investigations and criminal charges brought against seven Bay Area officers as well as the resignation of Oakland Police Chief Sean Whent and discipline for several other Oakland officers, according to the LA Times. Additionally, investigators from the Alameda County district attorney's office and Richmond Police Department were fired.
During a Wednesday press conference, Abuslin expressed relief in reaction to the settlement, although her lawyer had initially asked for $66 million. She told reporters she never anticipated such a result, because she thought "no one cared about prostitutes."
"I don't feel anything," she said when asked about her emotions toward the officers involved. When asked if she had advice for other girls in a similar situation, she replied, "Not at the moment."
Abuslin has said that in exchange for sex, police would give her a heads-up on planned raids.
Burris, a civil rights attorney, is leaving open the possibility of further claims being filed against police departments in Livermore, Richmond and San Francisco, as well as the sheriff's departments in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
Comment: See also: Another suit alleges Baylor football players gang-raped female student, called it 'bonding ritual'
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- City Council of Oakland, California pays nearly $1mn to 19yo woman over police sex assault scandal
- Homelessness crisis in LA County, California increased over 20% in 1 year
- Per capita taxes have more than doubled since JFK held office
- If it wanted to, the U.S. could impose a two-state solution on Israel through 'severe pressure'
- 'Deadly mess': Ohio sues five pharma companies over opioid crisis
- Stock market crash is imminent: 5 highly respected financial experts give warning
- A page from the US elections: Tory 'dark ads' target voters on Facebook with barely any election oversight
- Six feared dead as floods sweep Marsabit, Kenya
- JetBlue plane makes emergency landing after laptop battery catches on fire
- Corbyn decides to join BBC leaders' debate but 'chicken' May refuses to accept challenge
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Philippines' Maguindanao town in state of calamity as floods from nonstop rains swamp villages
- Video captures massive water pipe explosion in Kiev
- Golden retriever suffers serious injuries after 'excessive force' by airport staff in China
- New Jersey town to pay $3.25mn to settle lawsuits over rejected mosque and train its officials in anti-discrimination policy
- Belgian university suggests women wear 'revealing necklines' for their graduation ceremony
- Asteroid strike may have 'tipped axis' of Saturn's moon Enceladus
- Man sentenced to 180 days in jail for refusing to give up iPhone password to police
- JFK's Russian Conspiracy: How a 'secret back-channel' may have saved the world
- Vladimir Putin's interview with French newspaper Le Figaro
- If it wanted to, the U.S. could impose a two-state solution on Israel through 'severe pressure'
- 'Deadly mess': Ohio sues five pharma companies over opioid crisis
- A page from the US elections: Tory 'dark ads' target voters on Facebook with barely any election oversight
- Corbyn decides to join BBC leaders' debate but 'chicken' May refuses to accept challenge
- Vladimir Putin's interview with French newspaper Le Figaro
- 'Like Some Groundhog Day Dream': Manchester Bomber is A Result of West's Destruction of Libya
- Saudi Arabia and Russia: Neither allies nor enemies but wary friends
- Secretive Bilderberg Group to talk Russia, Trump and 'war on information'
- Days after Manchester bombing, French President Macron meets with ISIS & Al Qaeda leaders in Paris
- Pepe Escobar: Jihad 2.0 - The making of the next nightmare
- The Manchester atrocity - What did the British Prime Minister know?
- Putin on US Deep State: Men in dark suits rule the US - Presidents can't change policies
- Russian Defense Minister Shoygu says Russia is ready to fight as 96% of all strategic missiles are prepared for immediate launch
- Moldovan Foreign Ministry expels five Russian diplomats - President 'outraged', calls it 'direct provocation' - UPDATED
- Ivanka Trump allegedly maneuvering to replace Chief of Staff Reince Priebus with NY Times leaker Dina Habib Powell
- US-led coalition drops leaflets in Al-Tanf to warn Syrian military not to advance, orders retreat
- Who's funding Britain's terrorists? Important 'sensitive' Home Office report may never be published
- Saudis reportedly invite Russia to work with emerging 'Arab NATO'
- Foreign Office Minister thinks Britain was right to kill Gaddafi and destroy Libya, only mistake was unleashing chaos
- Daesh days are numbered, has only two options at its disposal
- City Council of Oakland, California pays nearly $1mn to 19yo woman over police sex assault scandal
- Homelessness crisis in LA County, California increased over 20% in 1 year
- Per capita taxes have more than doubled since JFK held office
- Stock market crash is imminent: 5 highly respected financial experts give warning
- JetBlue plane makes emergency landing after laptop battery catches on fire
- Video captures massive water pipe explosion in Kiev
- Golden retriever suffers serious injuries after 'excessive force' by airport staff in China
- New Jersey town to pay $3.25mn to settle lawsuits over rejected mosque and train its officials in anti-discrimination policy
- Belgian university suggests women wear 'revealing necklines' for their graduation ceremony
- Man sentenced to 180 days in jail for refusing to give up iPhone password to police
- The 'Post-Modern Blasphemy Case' Against Bret Weinstein & 4 Lessons for Professors
- DEA investigates dozens of cases of drug theft at VA hospitals
- Manchester police: Abedi bought most bomb components on his own
- 'She can't integrate': Danish Immigration Service rejects 13yo Chinese girl's application to live with family
- The Left unhinged: Comedian Kathy Griffin poses with a severed Trump head - Update - Kathy Griffin fired by CNN
- Leaked documents reveal private security firm used counterinsurgency tactics on DAPL protesters
- Tories 'gagged' charities to prevent criticism of Theresa May
- Parents asleep in car while on date killed by 5 cops
- Swedish government age-tests 'asylum seeking minors' - 76% of claimants in Sweden are likely adults
- ShadowBrokers offer new secrets to 'high rollers and governments' after helping create WannaCry
- JFK's Russian Conspiracy: How a 'secret back-channel' may have saved the world
- Archaeologists discover Neolithic henge monument and burial site in England that could date back to 2000 B.C.
- The lessons of Sgt. Pepper's 50 years later: Stop fighting one another and focus on the real enemy
- Paul Craig Roberts - "Kennedy assassinated by a conspiracy between the CIA, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secret Service"
- May 29, 1859: Meteor explosion startles Florida residents
- Against Our Better Judgement: How the USA was used to create Israel
- Grand architect of modern terrorism: The true horror of Zbigniew Brzezinski's policies
- Crimes of Britain: A deadly history of collusion with terrorists
- John Lennon 'murdered by CIA-trained killer to stop ex-Beatle radicalising youth
- Trojan War? New genetic study shows invaders may have ousted Stonehenge people
- Traces of South America's earliest people found under ancient dirt pyramid
- Essay by Winston Churchill on 'alien life' discovered at Missouri museum
- Out of Europe rather than out of Africa, new study suggest
- Best of the Web: Graham Hancock: Why Science Should Cherish Its Rebels - The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis Is Anything But Dead
- The FBI - No legal basis but lots of kompromat
- Africa's Auschwitz: Death Island, the concentration camp erased from history
- The murderous history of North Korea
- Built to last, Roman roads withstand the passage of time
- New documents claim UK 'ignored' Zimbabwe massacre to further own interests
- Chaco Canyon's ancient civilization continues to puzzle
- Asteroid strike may have 'tipped axis' of Saturn's moon Enceladus
- The cognitive differences between males and females
- NASA to release artificial clouds in the sky above Maryland coast
- Most smartphone apps share your data with 3rd party services
- Unexpected complications: CRISPR gene editing can introduce hundreds of unintended mutations into the genome
- Methane leaks may lead to cooling instead of warming: Scientists find a 'totally unexpected' source of climate cooling
- New impact flash seen on Jupiter
- Bitcoin and other blockchain technology 'is where the internet was in 1992' - Dutch CEO
- A key feature of the human brain has just been found in monkeys
- Synesthesia: Can you hear what you see?
- Google's AutoML AI won't destroy the World...yet
- Insect anomaly: 17-Year cicadas emerging 4 years early
- Microsoft wants to store data in DNA within the next three years
- The Pentagon introduces augmented reality headsets to give soldiers increased 'situational awareness'
- NASA's Jupiter mission reveals 'brand-new and unexpected' discoveries
- Star's sudden disappearance baffles scientists
- Indonesian monkey mafia steals tourists' stuff, then sell it back for treats
- New study shows snakes, thought to be solitary eaters, coordinate hunts together
- Asteroids which could wipe out an entire continent are hidden by the Taurids meteor shower, astronomers claim
- Whales only recently evolved into giants
- Six feared dead as floods sweep Marsabit, Kenya
- Philippines' Maguindanao town in state of calamity as floods from nonstop rains swamp villages
- Maori gods and silk comets, auroras light up the night skies
- Man sustains minor injuries after attack by mountain lion near Libby, Montana
- Sri Lanka disaster update: Foreign aid arrives as flood death toll exceeds 200
- Ouch! Dutch wood closed to public after buzzard attacks
- Rare red tornado tears through a town in Mexico - terrifying locals into thinking that the world was ending
- Three children killed by lightning bolt in Bihar, India
- Snake regurgitating another live snake filmed in Newton, Texas
- Pelicans found sick, dying along the coast at Ventura and Santa Barbara, California
- Thunder? Mystery boom jolts awake residents of Tauranga, New Zealand
- Updates: Worst ever natural disaster: Death toll from Moscow storm rises to 16 (VIDEOS)
- Magnificent ring around the sun seen in Lake Tahoe, California
- Residents across Kent, UK mystified by loud bang
- Woman killed by lightning bolt while cycling in Aachen, Germany
- More than 120,000 lightning strikes recorded within 12 hours over southeast England and northern France
- Volcanism in the Mini Ice Age, which next eruption will drop Earth's temperate?
- Violent 'Super Storm' hits the UK with 70,000 lightning strikes
- Lightning bolt kills farmer in Pangasinan, Phillipines
- Woman found mauled to death after apparent bear attack in Akita, Japan
- Mystery remains over boom loud enough to rattle houses in Bay of Islands, New Zealand
- Rare daytime meteor photographed at Namadgi National Park, Australia
- Meteor fireball spotted in New Territories, Hong Kong
- Meteor fireball reported over England and Wales
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over Texas
- Meteor fireball filmed over Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Green meteor fireball turns on explosive performance over New Zealand
- Bright meteor fireballs recorded over Brazil
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Why screening and synthetic drugs fail to relieve symptoms of poor thyroid function
- After promising tests, researchers pin their hopes on methylene blue to treat aging skin
- Sweden to ban glyphosate...and vinegar?
- Why managing iron levels is crucial to your health
- 'Game-changer for autism': Study finds 100-year-old drug reverses symptoms
- A shocking new low in the vaccine debate
- Scientists investigate pigs in connection with Congo's new Ebola outbreak
- The media ignores America's drinking water crisis
- Cholesterol is vital: Your body is incapable of making hormones without it
- Doctor jumps onstage to warn crowd to leave Vaxxed film
- Magnesium and the weight loss connection
- God created tumors for a reason
- The best probiotic for brain and gut health
- What it is like to be struck by lightning
- Dirty electricity and what it means for your health
- Italy facing unprecedented mandatory vaccine push
- Millions of Americans uneasy about vaccine safety are now labeled "notorious"?
- Opioid addiction and other iatrogenic health problems re-evaluated
- Deadly glioblastoma tumor rates rise in Europe and the US -- are cell phones to blame?
- What screen time does to a child's brain & sensory processing ability
- Questions you're not supposed to ask about life in a sick society
- Learning to read profoundly transforms the brain from stem to cortex
- Jordan Peterson on how to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts
- Forest Kindergarten: Running free in Germany's outdoor preschools
- Stop asking kids how they're doing in school
- Top two reasons why people commit suicide
- Touch isolation: Is lack of touch destroying men?
- Waldorf-inspired principles for holistic parenting
- Awe engages your vagus nerve
- Why do we fidget?
- Cute aggression? What is that?
- 'Love hormone' Oxytocin could help spread kindness between strangers
- The human brain detects disease in others even before it breaks out
- Tips on overcoming confirmation bias
- Gratitude: How it motivates us to become better people
- 5 insidious phrases sociopaths and narcissists use to undermine your confidence
- Overscheduling kids prevents self-discovery
- Does living with less actually make one happier?
- 7 signs that you are probably smarter than average, no IQ test required
- To understand others, know thyself
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- 'Banging sounds from the sky' recorded in Staten Island, New York
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- Unacknowledged: Documentary aims to blow the lid off the biggest cover-up in human history
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Potty paper...what it reveals about your personality
- BlessU-2! Robot 'priest' offers automated blessings at German church
- Journalist whisperer: Lavrov gives perfect answer to extremely boring question
- Union Jack to be replaced with a picture of a mug of tea
- Meteorite that struck a woman sells for more than its weight in gold
- Babushka blues: Video of Belarus granny playing guitar with a light bulb goes viral
- Stanky Bean & Dorkwood: This is what happens when AI invents paint colors
- Dr. Putin's diagnosis: US political establishment has incurable Stage 4 Stupidity
- Lavrov headed to the Gulag
- World's longest cat? Omar the Maine Coon may beat Guinness World record
- Fear hits bottom: Britain issues terrorism warning for travelers to Antarctica
- The Russians are at it again - Putin demands $300 ransom in NHS cyberattack
- Vaccine Zombie (VIDEO)
- Colorado man arrested in Wyoming after telling motel front desk his pot had been stolen
- Mark Steel: Labour's leaked manifesto proves it's stuck in the 1970s, unlike those ultra-modern Tories who love fox hunting
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
Quote of the Day
Evil deeds do not prosper; the slow man catches up with the swift.
- Homer, The Odyssey
Recent Comments
"Democrat" and "Republican" have no meaning whatsoever, either as categories or concepts. They are empty labels on which to project fantasies...
Excellent article; and commentary. SOTT is the only place I've seen where a solid majority of comments are valid, on point, etc. The problem, I...
I think they do visit the same hotel more than once. Like this one in Chantilly - where they were when hillary was told (2008) that obama would be...
Very hard to navigate meaningful conversations with minority political group members. When you say how bad Trump is while talking to an LGBT...
What about the alleged transgendered people? Where do they fit into this?
City Council of Oakland, California pays nearly $1mn to 19yo woman over police sex assault scandalJasmine Abuslin will receive close to $1 million from the city of Oakland after claiming multiple cops sexually assaulted her, including when she was underage. The 19-year-old may file similar...