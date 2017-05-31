© Miami Herald



A Hollywood man must serve 180 days in jail for refusing to give up his iPhone password to police, a Broward judge ruled Tuesday — the latest salvo in intensifying legal battles over law-enforcement access to smart phones."I swear, under oath, I've given them the password," a distraught Wheeler, his hands handcuffed behind his back, told Circuit Judge Michael Rothschild, who earlier in May found the man guilty of contempt of court.As Wheeler was jailed Tuesday, the same issue was unfolding in Miami-Dade for a man accused of extorting a social-media celebrity over stolen sex videos.That man, Wesley Victor, and his girlfriend had been ordered by a judge to produce a pass code to phones suspected of containing text messages showing their collusion in the extortion plot.Victor claimed he didn't remember the number. He prevailed."The judge made the right call," said his lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic. "My client testified he did not remember. It's been almost a year. Many people, including myself, can't remember passwords from a year ago."Victor and his girlfriend, reality TV star Hencha Voigt, are accused of threatening to release sex videos stolen from Miami social-media celebrity YesJulz in exchange for $18,000. Voigt is also facing a contempt of court charge — she provided her pass code, but it did not work.She'll appear in court next week to explain why."For me, this is like turning over a key to a safe-deposit box," Johnson said in ordering Victor and Voigt to give up their pass codes.Both Wheeler and Victor were ordered to give up their pass codes under a Florida appeals court decision out of Sarasota that allowed for police to compel a pass code for a suspected video voyeur. The Florida Supreme Court has yet to take up the issue.When a judge ordered him to provide the pass code, it didn't work. Rothschild held him in criminal contempt earlier this month.Wheeler will eventually be allowed to post bond pending an appeal. If he gives up a working pass code, he'll be allowed out of jail, Judge Rothschild told him.