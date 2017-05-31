Society's Child
Lily Dane
The Daily Sheeple
Tue, 30 May 2017 12:46 UTC
The Daily Sheeple
Tue, 30 May 2017 12:46 UTC
Now, no matter what you think of President Trump, isn't this going just a bit too far?
Gossip site TMZ posted an article about Griffin's photo shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields titled Kathy Griffin Beheads President Trump: I Support Gore.
Griffin joked with Shields on set they would need to move to Mexico after the photos were released or fear imprisonment, the article states.
The people of Twitter responded to the photo.
Even people who don't like Trump spoke up...
Some pointed out that people did similar things to Obama, but since when do two wrongs make a right?
Many made comparisons to ISIS...
Some said that Griffin has the right to express herself, even though they disagree with how she did it...
Speaking of boycotting, this is a good question...
Griffin defended the photo on Twitter, and people responded...
I think this Tweet sums things up perfectly...
Comment: Kathy Griffin, after receiving all the Twitter backlash, has apologized over her disgusting visual saying she "crossed the line." Libtards like her have become so unhinged that while at the same time condemning Trump's so-called violent tendencies, that they at the same time clearly condone violence because they don't like someone. Apparently they have no clue about their own contradictions.
Not only was this act disgusting and vile, but it also apparently had a traumatic effect on Trump's 11yo son Barron, who saw the image on TV and thought that what he was seeing was actually his father's head. People like Kathy Griffin clearly do not care about anything but inciting anger and violence, and they claim to represent "progressive values???" Puh-leeze!
Update: CNN has fired Kathy Griffin.
The wig on the head was nowhere near trump's comb-over. She should have at least got that right. I would not have even thought it was trump unless the articles said so. Pathetic excuse for an effigy if i ever saw one. Just what i would expect from a pathetic excuse of a failed comedian.
sbc Yeah, stupid and mediocre people do stupid and mediocre things. What else can you expect from them?
This is exactly how we are losing our solidarity as a nation. Not that we had much to begin with as we crested the hill into this 'new' millenium.
This is either an act of stupidity on the part of a known b-lister and slightly annoying comedian who is just a little high on herself, or it is a deliberate attempt at rooting out those who would stand as a barrier to the absolute desecration of our moral values as a country.
Be wary of publicly reacting to acts like this. This is terrorism on a moral level and should be ignored at best and tolerated at worst.
True, everyone has the right to express themselves and who can really say what is morally correct or not.
However, imitating the acts of depraved murderers, especially when intended to incite a reaction, is the arena of the psychopath. Be alert to their machinations to draw you out and expose your weaknesses.
This is a deliberate act meant to numb people to acts of outright violence. I'm sorry, but this can NOT be tolerated. There is a time to stand up for morals, and this is that time. She has a right to do this, but we have an equal right to stand up to it and point it out for what it is: psychopathic behavior that can NOT be allowed to propagate - and that is exactly the goal here.
Strange how a kid who has seen his parents murdered and his country destroyed by the West is thought of as barbaric if he develops a penchant for chopping of Westerners heads
Meanwhile in Amerika some dumb "celeb" who can't get over Killary not being elected (by the public) seems to think chopping heads off is an acceptable way of expressing one's displeasure
Did she 'imagine' that she beheaded him upside down? The blood is running the wrong way for a 'right way up' beheading. Maybe he was hanging from a beam by his feet? So many things wrong with this picture, so I'm going out on a limb and calling it a hoax...I really don't think she beheaded Trump, and besides, there's no blood on her, and that would have been a messy job...and even if she had showered afterwards and then had the photo taken, his blood would have dried in that time...no, definitely a hoax....
