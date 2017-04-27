Puppet Masters
Election hacking? Hollande sez Ministers must do all possible to ensure Le Pen defeat; Le Pen prefers support of the people
RT
Wed, 26 Apr 2017 15:39 UTC
"Hollande has asked ministers to fully commit themselves in the election campaign to ensure that Marine Le Pen has the lowest possible result," French presidential spokesman, Stephane Le Foll, said at the Council of Ministries on Wednesday. Each minister must be "totally mobilized in this campaign," Le Foll said, adding that in 2002 Marine Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, also made it into the second round and was defeated.
Hollande and his government are not the only politicians backing Macron. Defeated candidates Francois Fillon of the Republicans and Benoit Hamon of the Socialist party have also urged their supporters to vote for the former economics minister and investment banker. Macron won the first round of the elections held on Sunday with 24.01 percent of the vote, followed by Le Pen with 21.3 percent.
Marine Le Pen accused the French media and elite of handing the presidency to Macron on a platter. "Macron goes into the second round on a carpet of rose petals with almost total support from the French mainstream media, elites, trade union organizations, entrepreneurs," she said in an interview on the TV channel France 2. "But it's OK, I prefer to be supported by the French people."
The second round of the French election may come amid more protests as minutes after the polls closed for the first round of the election on Sunday violent protests broke out on the Place de la Bastille in central Paris, where smoke grenades, flares and glass bottles were thrown at police and tear gas deployed on the protesters.
Some demonstrators told RT's correspondent they were protesting against all 11 candidates, and even brought along a makeshift guillotine to the Opéra Bastille to show their distaste with the establishment.
Another protest, dubbed 'Neither Le Pen Nor Macron', is due to take place on the Place de la République on Thursday.
Comment: An Hollande endorsement for Macron may be akin to the proverbial "kiss of death." In addition, an establishment centrist, such as Macron, will appear to have no 'position' for which to fight (except against something else). Marine Le Pen goes forth with none of the former administration's residue, and by comparison, the advantage of bringing something 'newer and fresher.' Elections are about framework. (BTW: 54.69% of the first round did not vote for Macron...meaning it is likely a good portion of those voters will still not vote for him as their second choice, hence Hollande's panic edict to his base.)
Reader Comments
"An Hollande endorsement for Macron may be akin to the proverbial "kiss of death."
The phrase "Nom d'un chien" springs to mind. LOL.
The phrase "Nom d'un chien" springs to mind. LOL.
Great photo compilation choice at the top...how dodgy does Hollande look?? I wouldn't buy pegs from him if he came hawking.
Macron's 'Whirlpool' fiasco and Hollande's panicky endorsement for the hologram candidate have lent something of an air of 'diner des cons' to the proceedings.
Hopefully, despite weary and tedious capitulations to the Macron fait accompli meme by popular pundits who should know better but in all fairness have to say something, one week and a half is still a long time in which political currents can wobble, whoosh, eddy and crash.
Hopefully, despite weary and tedious capitulations to the Macron fait accompli meme by popular pundits who should know better but in all fairness have to say something, one week and a half is still a long time in which political currents can wobble, whoosh, eddy and crash.
Election hacking? Hollande sez Ministers must do all possible to ensure Le Pen defeat; Le Pen prefers support of the peopleFrench President Francois Hollande has told his ministers to do everything possible to ensure the defeat of right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the decisive second round of...