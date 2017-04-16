The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function. — F Scott Fitzgerald, 1936

So far as I can see, all political thinking for years has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome....To appreciate the danger of Fascism the Left would have had to admit its own shortcomings, which was too painful; so the whole phenomenon was ignored or misinterpreted, with disastrous results. — George Orwell, 1945

The soul of wit may become the body of untruth. However elegant and memorable, brevity can never, in the nature of things, do justice to all the facts of a complex situation. On such a theme one can be brief only by omission and simplification. [This might] help us to understand — but help us, in many cases, to understand the wrong thing; for our comprehension may be only of the abbreviator's neatly formulated notions, not of the vast, ramifying reality from which these notions have been so arbitrarily abstracted. — Aldous Huxley, 1958

We are all, as Huxley says, Great Abbreviators, meaning that none of us has the wit to know the whole truth, the time to tell it if we believed we did, or an audience so gullible as to accept it. — Neil Postman, 1985

'Pseudo-events, dramatic productions orchestrated by publicists, political machines, television, Hollywood, or advertisers.....have the capacity to appear real, even though we know they are staged....[they] can evoke a powerful emotional response of overwhelming reality and replacing it with a fictional narrative that often becomes accepted as truth...The unmasking of a stereotype damages and often destroys its credibility. But pseudo-events are immune to this deflation. The exposure of the elaborate mechanisms behind the pseudo-event only adds to its fascination and its power. This is the basis of the convoluted television reporting on how effectively political campaigns and candidates have been stage-managed. Reporters, especially those on television, no longer ask whether the message is true but rather whether the pseudo-event worked or did not work as political theater. Pseudo-events are judged on how effectively we have been manipulated by illusion. Those events that appear real are relished and lauded. Those that fail to create a believable illusion are deemed failures. Truth is irrelevant...' — Chris Hedges, Empire of Illusion: The End of Literacy and the Triumph of Spectacle, 2009.

— All the News that's Fit to Fake —

the blind faith we all too fervently invest both in our democratic and corporate institutions and our political leaders;

our unthinking, jingoistic acceptance of the official narrative attending some of our most beloved historical mythologies;

our unflagging lust for new and frivolous entertainment and assorted, limitless distractions and diversions; and,

what we might call an empathy deficit, translating as a depleted mindfulness of — and from there an absence of moral umbrage at — injustice, unfairness, and inequality!

— The Worst of Both Brave New Worlds —

'Orwell feared those who'd deprive us of information. Huxley feared those who'd give us so much [of it]...we'd be reduced to passivity and egoism. Orwell feared the truth would be concealed from us. Huxley feared [it] would be drowned in a sea of irrelevance....Orwell feared we'd become a captive culture...Huxley feared we'd become a trivial culture....[For Huxley], the civil libertarians and rationalists who are ever on the alert to oppose tyranny "failed to take into account man's almost infinite appetite for distractions." In 1984....people are controlled by inflicting pain. In Brave New World, they're controlled by inflicting pleasure. In short, Orwell feared that what we fear will ruin us. Huxley feared that what we desire will ruin us.'

— The Cesspool or the Press-pool? —

— The Mockingbirds of the Mainstream —

— All Propaganda is Equal (But Some is More Equal than Others) —

'"The truth is hard to find. The truth is hard to know. The truth is more important than ever," reads a television ad for The New York Times. What the paper fails to add is that the hardest place to find the truth about the forces affecting the life of the average American and the truth about empire is in the Times itself. News organizations, from the [NYT] to the tawdry forms of entertainment masquerading as news on television, have rendered most people and their concerns invisible.'

'...there are motives more exalted than enlightened self-interest, but where collective action has to be taken in the fields of politics and economics, enlightened self-interest is probably the highest of effective motives. If politicians and their constituents always acted to promote their own or their country's long-range self-interest, this world would be an earthly paradise. As it is, they often act against their own interests, merely to gratify their least creditable passions; the world, in consequence, is a place of misery. Propaganda in favor of action that is consonant with enlightened self-interest appeals to reason by means of logical arguments based upon the best available evidence fully and honestly set forth. Propaganda in favor of action dictated by the impulses that are below self-interest offers false, garbled or incomplete evidence, avoids logical argument and seeks to influence its victims by the mere repetition of catchwords, by the furious denunciation of foreign or domestic scapegoats, and by cunningly associating the lowest passions with the highest ideals, so that atrocities come to be perpetrated in the name of God and the most cynical kind of Realpolitik is treated as a matter of religious principle and patriotic duty.'