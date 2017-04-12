Puppet Masters
George Galloway: Think about it - Assad's not 'mad enough' to carry out chemical attack
RT
Wed, 12 Apr 2017 14:30 UTC
Major Western powers laid the attack at Assad's door and leading figures have said Russia is tacitly responsible as well. Syria maintains that the gas incident occurred after a conventional bomb hit a rebel chemical weapons depot.
"Syrian President Assad is no doubt bad enough to do anything at all to save his regime including the use of any and all weapons," Galloway writes. "But he's not mad enough to launch militarily insignificant chemical weapons attacks on an already beaten enemy and, hey presto, bring America directly into the war against him. Anyone who says otherwise is either a fool or is trying to fool you," Galloway warned.
Galloway urged readers to ask who would gain from such an attack.
"One only has to ask two questions. Why? And who benefits? That there is no conceivable advantage to the Syrian regime is obvious. That there is every conceivable advantage for the ISIS/Al-Qaeda-led rebels is equally obvious," he said.
"A war which was all but won is now in question again. If the Saudi-inspired fanatics didn't so disapprove of dancing well, they'd be dancing Gay Gordons and Strathspeys Reels [Scottish dances] in the roads of Raqqa."
Galloway also warned that the press had not played an even hand in their coverage of the incident, relying on dubious "unofficial sources."
Referring to US President Donald Trump's claim that images of suffering children had inspired his U-turn from opposing war in Syria to bombing a regime airbase, Galloway said, "I too have 'beautiful babies' Mr. Trump, four of them under 10. I will not see them go quietly into your goodnight. "Rather I will rage against the dying of the light. And ask as many to rage with me as I can. And now, my double-decker campaign bus has arrived and my microphone awaits," Galloway added with a characteristic flourish.
Galloway, who hosts RT's Sputnik program, is campaigning for the parliamentary seat of Manchester Gorton in an upcoming by-election.
Comment: As Galloway points out, there was no benefit for Assad, every benefit for the rebels. This was obvious before the missile attack. What then was the real reason behind the decision to bomb Syria?
Reader Comments
I reckon they are testing Russian resolve. I still don't believe that the US would openly confront Russia, just more threats, terrorist attacks and what not. Russia is not prepared to lose any more ground, then fight the same fight closer to home. If they have to, they will take this all the way. Sure hope there is someone in DC with the sense to see that. Again i won't hold my breath. But should it go all the way, the f*ckwits in DC won't be observing in comfort thousands of miles away this time.
graeme15b I think Russia's confidence is for several reasons.
1. They know that Assad didn't launch chemical weapons and that an independent investigation will verify this.
2. They are much more capable of defending themselves and disarming attacks against themselves than they've shown they are capable of.
3. They have been garnering more and more support from other countries who have been subjected to the whimsy of Western oligarchy and together they're no longer at the complete mercy of NATO.
4. They know many parts of Europe don't have the stomach for the war that will come if the US keeps provoking them, and by maintaining their confidence, they are clearly illustrating the provocateur strategy of the US.
