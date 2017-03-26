© Neil Hall / Reuters
Four arrests have been made after a car ploughed into a group of people outside a north London pub. Two knives were also recovered from the scene.

Police were alerted to a car collision outside a pub on the Essex Road, Islington just before 11pm, Saturday. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after crashing into a crowd, leaving three people injured as they queued for the pub.

Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital, where their injuries are being treated as not life-threatening, according to a police statement.

Officers took to Twitter to reassure people the incident was not being considered "terror related."

Two knives were found at the scene - one inside the car and one close by.

Four teens, aged between 17 and 19, were later arrested on suspicion of a variety of offenses, including grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of points and blades.

London Metropolitan Police received assistance from the National Police Air Service in locating the suspects.

Eyewitnesses shared footage of the police operation on social media.


The incident comes just days after the deadly Westminster attack, in which Khalid Masood rammed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before crashing his car into the rails of Parliament and fatally stabbing a policeman. Masood was shot dead by a police officer.