Under Obama, ten times more people were killed by US drones than under the Bush administrations. So far, under Trump, drone strikes have increased even further.The US is a rogue state from the point of view of millions of people around the world who suffer death and destruction in the guise of American 'freedom and democracy'. Behind the ruse is greed and a lust for power. Will the ordinary people of world finally see the simple truth behind the noble-sounding rhetoric?In this 10 minute clip from the TV interview conducted a few years ago, Croatian author Vedrana Rudan speaks about the truth behind the West's war on terrorism and the hypocrisy that defines it