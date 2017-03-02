Secret History
And in the Darkness Bind Them: Declassified Documents Show CIA Not Only Attended But Spied on Bilderberg Meetings for Years
Thu, 02 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
Many people don't trust independent researchers because they have a bias towards the mainstream media, but perhaps they will be more inclined to take a declassified report from the CIA. According to declassified documents unveiled by the agency, the CIA has had its eye on the Bilderberg group since just before its first meeting on May 21, 1954.
Michael Best of Muckrock recently poured through the CREST archives for references to Bilderberg and found a few interesting documents that point to the CIA's interest in the Bilderberg meetings. One thing that is not exactly clear is the motive that the CIA had for documenting these meetings, especially considering the fact that the CIA director at the time Allen Dulles, was an associate of the Rockefeller dynasty, who was mentioned by names in these documents. Also, many conference attendees over the years have actually been employed by the CIA. In the recently surfaced documents, the name Paul Nitze is mentioned as a member of the first Bilderberg conference, and just years later he was hired by the agency.
Four years after the fist conference took place, one member of the Bilderberg group actually reached out to Dulles personally to inform him about the meetings. In May of 1958, Joseph Johnson of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Bilderberg Steering Committee sent Dulles a summary of the issues discussed at Bilderberg. Of course, these summaries were not released to the public, but the letters about the summaries were released, which at least give proof of the existence of Bilderberg, although it does not give details of what takes place inside.
Although these documents only give a glimpse into the agency's relationship with the Bilderberg group, it does show a clear connection and friendly relations between the two. Several more mentions of Bilderberg appear in the agency's records, but most of these mentions are in reference to appearances made by CIA agents and US presidents.
These documents are groundbreaking because for so long the US government and mainstream media have denied that these meetings even existed, and now it is proven that at least one agency and multiple presidents had knowledge of these events.
