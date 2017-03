A conference known as the Bilderberg meeting has developed an interesting reputation over the past half-century, with millions of people around the world suspecting that global events like wars and financial policy shifts are planned at this annual event. When this meeting is brought up in mainstream circles, it is often disregarded as "conspiracy theory" but there has been significant evidence compiled by independent journalists over the event's long history.Many people don't trust independent researchers because they have a bias towards the mainstream media, but perhaps they will be more inclined to take a declassified report from the CIA. According to declassified documents unveiled by the agency, the CIA has had its eye on the Bilderberg group since just before its first meeting on May 21, 1954. Michael Best of Muckrock recently poured through the CREST archives for references to Bilderberg and found a few interesting documents that point to the CIA's interest in the Bilderberg meetings.Also, many conference attendees over the years have actually been employed by the CIA. In the recently surfaced documents, the name Paul Nitze is mentioned as a member of the first Bilderberg conference, and just years later he was hired by the agency.Four years after the fist conference took place, one member of the Bilderberg group actually reached out to Dulles personally to inform him about the meetings. In May of 1958, Joseph Johnson of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Bilderberg Steering Committee sent Dulles a summary of the issues discussed at Bilderberg., but the letters about the summaries were released, which at least give proof of the existence of Bilderberg, although it does not give details of what takes place inside.The next year, Johnson wrote Dulles again about the Bilderberg group, but this time, it was to discuss his own invitation, confirming that long-time CIA director Allen Dulles was himself involved in the secretive meeting.Dulles wrote back saying that although he was not able to attend this year, that he had hoped to in the future.Although these documents only give a glimpse into the agency's relationship with the Bilderberg group, it does show a clear connection and friendly relations between the two. Several more mentions of Bilderberg appear in the agency's records, but most of these mentions are in reference to appearances made by CIA agents and US presidents.These documents are groundbreaking because for so long the US government and mainstream media have denied that these meetings even existed, and now it is proven that at least one agency and multiple presidents had knowledge of these events.