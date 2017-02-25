Yemen's army and popular forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in al-Hudayda coastal waters with a guided missile, the 12th Saudi vessel sinking offshore Yemen.The Saudi warship was precisely targeted by the Yemeni missile in al-Hudayda province as the vessel was trying to get close to al-Khokheh coastal waters.The sunken ship had repeatedly fired rockets at residential areas in Ta'iz province, inflicting casualties and destruction there.This is the 12th time that a Saudi warship is sent deep into the waters of Bab al-Mandab Strait by the Yemeni forces.Other Saudi battleships that were approaching Yemen's coasts retreated fast following the attack.On January 24, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait.On December 28, 2015, the Yemeni forces destroyed a Saudi-led coalition warship in al-Mukha coast.On December 11, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait.On December 5, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait.On November 25, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait.On November 15, Yemeni forces destroyed a Saudi-led coalition warship al-Mukha coast.On November 7, Yemeni forces fired rockets at a Saudi-led coalition warship and destroyed it near al-Mukha coast.On October 25, the Yemeni forces hit and destroyed another Saudi warship in Bab al-Mandab StraitOn October 11, another ship which belonged to the Egyptian army and named al-Mahrousa was destroyed by Yemeni missiles in the coastal waters near al-Mukha coast.On October 9, Yemeni army and popular forces also fired missiles at a Saudi warship, and destroyed it in Bab al-Mandab Strait.The warship was wrecked off the Southwestern coast of Yemen, in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.