Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving "13 Year old" and "older men." HIS WORDS.@Mschlapp pic.twitter.com/mAgmfpuyvuInterestingly enough, George Takei made a similar blunder in which he spoke gleefully of child molestation and the world didn't seem to care.
After Milo made the highly controversial comments, the CPAC canceled his speech, his publisher dropped him, the world began calling him a pedophile, and he 'resigned' from his position at Breitbart.com.
Now, four days later, the internet is still abuzz with this story. Meanwhile, everyone is missing the entire point — who gives a shit about Milo Yiannopoulos?
If you don't like Milo, don't listen to Milo. If you do like Milo, listen to Milo. It is that easy. The fact that the internet is up in arms and people are lighting things on fire over what a gay British man says or does is ridiculous.
Milo has ZERO control over your life.
However, while everyone remained transfixed on the rantings of one highly irrelevant Milo Yiannopoulos, real issues that can actually affect our lives slipped quietly under the radar.
If half as many people who obsess over celebrity fluff cared about real shit, we'd have fucking jetpacks by now. pic.twitter.com/gkpyLrxVhpSadly, celebrity fluff and divisive non-issues are used to cloud the minds of Americans and keep them so distracted that they fail to see the fact that they are being robbed blind by a corrupt and deadly government.
Below is a list of five important matters that the media ignored while shoving useless blather down our collective throats.
1. Pablo Escobar's Son Reveals His Dad "Worked for the CIA Selling Cocaine"
Conveniently absent from the mainstream media headlines this week is a bombshell admission from Juan Pablo Escobar Henao, son of notorious Medellín cartel drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar, who now says his dad worked for the CIA.
In a new book, "Pablo Escobar In Fraganti," Escobar, who lives under the pseudonym, Juan Sebastián Marroquín, explains his "father worked for the CIA selling cocaine to finance the fight against Communism in Central America."
"The drug business is very different than what we dreamed," he continues. "What the CIA was doing was buying the controls to get the drug into their country and getting a wonderful deal."
"He did not make the money alone," Marroquín elaborated in an interview, "but with US agencies that allowed him access to this money. He had direct relations with the CIA."
The Free Thought Project broke this story in English speaking media.
2. Fukushima Radiation Soars to Record Level
Radiation levels inside Fukushima Number 2 have reached astronomical levels — experts describe the 530 sieverts per hour as "unimaginable" — yet the political establishment and its corporate media mouthpiece insist on deeming those concerned about the catastrophe 'conspiracy theorists.'
Officials at the nuclear plant had been preparing to dismantle the paralyzed facility when they found levels of radioactivity inside the reactor's containment vessel — where fuel rods originally generated power — to be more than seven times a previous high of 73 sieverts per hour, recorded by Tepco shortly after the fateful day.
Alarmingly, officials can't pinpoint a reason for the colossal spike — they don't know if previous readings were incorrect, inadequate, or if something altogether unforeseen is taking place inside the eviscerated reactor.
Highly-specialized, camera-equipped, remote control vehicles have explored the interior of reactors to determine what physically happened to the fuel, but — despite the ability to withstand conditions humans can't — radioactivity has been so intense, it kills the robots.
3. Former British PM is Ousted by Police Chief as Child Rapist While UK Bans Naming Streets After Politicians Because they Keep Getting Exposed as Pedophiles
Pedophilia in Britain has apparently become so rampant among the elite, that the government has issued official guidance to city councils to stop paying homage to local heroes with plaques, footpaths, and municipal buildings in case the individual is one day exposed as a child molester.
According to the official guidance, handed down from Geoplace, the local government quango that oversees the official database of addresses used by councils and emergency services, street and landmarks should no longer be named after individuals because they could later be linked to "inappropriate activities."
"It avoids the possible occurrence of future information coming to light that may then taint that specific road name based on an individual and give rise to costly street rename procedures," Geoplace said.
Giving just cause to their ban on naming was the case of Sir Edward Heath, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom who's reportedly been accused by the police chief as being a pedophile. His vile crimes against children were allegedly 'covered up by the establishment.'
More than 30 people have now come forward with claims of sexual abuse by the former leader of the Conservative Party and PM. Police investigators told the Daily Mail that the victims all gave 'strikingly similar' accounts of the sexual abuse and none of the individuals were known to each other.
For decades, some of Britain's most powerful politicians were exposed for murder and child rape. However, all of these allegations were swept under the rug and remained unchecked thanks to a concerted effort by the power elite to cover it up. Promoting irrelevant issues like Milo Yiannopolous helps in this coverup.
4. US Admits Using Radioactive Weapons in Syria that Left Thousands of Iraqi Babies Deformed
One of the least talked about war crimes committed by the United States is the use of depleted uranium — a highly controversial radioactive waste that's been dumped into Iraq by the ton. In spite of multiple international watchdog groups and health organizations pointing out the dangers of using DU, and in spite of the Pentagon claiming they wouldn't use it, the United States just admitted to using it in Syria.
Not only does DU pose a significant risk to those who live in the areas where the US has dumped it but it is also linked to tens of thousands of potential cancer cases among American troops.
However, those numbers are only estimated because immediately after the US began dumping tons of it in Iraq, the Veteran's Administration began blocking medical journals from accessing cancer stats in its registry.
In spite of horrific cases of cancer among us troops — who were proven to test positive for DU in their urine AFTER coming back stateside — the DoD continues to claim it is safe.
In spite of this coverup in the West, Iraqi doctors and multiple peer-reviewed studies have documented a dramatic increase in infant mortality, cancer and leukaemia in the aftermath of US military bombardment. In Fallujah, doctors are witnessing a "massive unprecedented number" of heart defects, and an increase in the number of nervous system defects.
Analysis of pre-2003 data compared to now showed that "the rate of congenital heart defects was 95 per 1,000 births - 13 times the rate found in Europe."
And now, the people of Syria will begin their horrifying journey down the deadly path to the same fate as Iraq.
5. Newly Released WikiLeaks Documents Expose Role of CIA Espionage in FRENCH Elections
In a devastating blow to the US propaganda machine, who's been hellbent on pointing the finger at other countries for interfering in elections, (ahem Russia), WikiLeaks released CIA documents detailing espionage orders to infiltrate all major political parties in France — a strong US ally.
The document, drafted in 2011 was classified SECRET//NOFORN, meaning no foreign eyes can view it — for obvious reasons. It details how analysts in CIA's Office of Russian and European Analysis (OREA) closely watched the Oct 9th and Oct 16th Socialist primaries and will be closely monitoring the April 22nd and May 6th 2012 Presidential elections.
According to the WikiLeaks press release:
All major French political parties were targeted for infiltration by the CIA's human ("HUMINT") and electronic ("SIGINT") spies in the seven months leading up to France's 2012 presidential election. The revelations are contained within three CIA tasking orders published today by WikiLeaks as context for its forth coming CIA Vault 7 series. Named specifically as targets are the French Socialist Party (PS), the National Front (FN) and Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) together with current President Francois Hollande, then President Nicolas Sarkozy, current round one presidential front runner Marine Le Pen, and former presidential candidates Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Khan.And there you have it. If people cared half as much about what Milo Yiannopolous' rantings as they do about real issues that actually affect their lives and the lives of countless others — much of this corruption and suffering would be a thing of the past.
