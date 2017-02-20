Society's Child
Leading by example: Indian man's single mission turned a dying river into a paradise
For centuries, city governments along the river had been dumping their human waste and garbage into this sacred Sikh waterway. After unsuccessfully attempting to convince the governments to stop dumping waste into the river, Seechewal drew on the Sikh tradition of kar sewa (free voluntary service).
That's when Sant Sichewal (also spelled Sancherwal, Sabarwahl, and Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal) jumped in for a cleansing bath of a different kind: one designed to awaken the people. He began cleaning the river single-handedly until his example, and his many narrations on the history and value of the Bein to Sikh history drew hundreds of followers to the task.
Through kar seva, he and thousands have, in a labor of love of untold hours, cleaned the river.
SikhiWiki, the scale of the task was gigantic — volunteers cleared the entire riverbed of water hyacinth and silt, and built riverbanks and roads alongside the river. When appeals to government and municipal bodies failed to stop dirty water flowing into the river, Seechewal launched a public-awareness campaign to encourage villagers to dispose of their sewage elsewhere.
India Times, not only did they clean it up and rejuvenate some parts of the river which had been dry for many years, but the team also worked hard to beautify the banks by planting trees.
With the restoration of its water flow, thousands of hectares of land have been reclaimed from water-logging in Tehsil Dasuya of Hoshiarpur District, from desertification in the Kapurthala district, and from floods in the Mand area of confluence of Beas and Satluj rivers.
Seechewal's mission teaches humanity a lesson of how to incite meaningful change — without the use of government force. For decades, people attempted to petition the government to halt the pollution of the Bein, but this was pointless. No action was ever taken.
Even if the government had "mandated" through the threat of force that the river not be polluted, many people would have ignored this as they had no other means or knowledge to act otherwise.
The only thing that saved this sacred river from becoming a flowing pit of toxic death was one man's ability to lead by example, and the seeking of a lesser ignorance.
Instead of using force to make the residents along the Bein stop polluting, Seechewal and his team spread knowledge.
According to the India Times, Sant Seechewal's works don't stop there. He has also been involved in setting up schools, technical centers and degree colleges, and also works toward eradicating poverty, ignorance, superstition, and atrocities against women.
Inspiring! It just goes to show, the power of knowledge and people power. It is possible to clean up the world and change it for the better. Respect for nature of which we are a part is essential.
