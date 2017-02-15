© True Viral News

If US federal debt is measured in real corrected terms, US federal debt is 185 percent of US GDP.

An article by Robert Berke in oilprice.com, which describes itself as "The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News," illustrateshow theby breaking up the alliance between Russia, Iran, and China, and by oil privatizations that result in countriesto private oil companies that work closely with the US government. As Trump has neutered his presidency by gratuitously accepting Gen. Flynn's resignation as National Security Advisor, this scheme is likely to be Trump's approach to "better relations" with Russia.to use the removal of Russian sanctionsfrom the Russian alliance with Iran and China. Should Putin fall for such a scheme, it would be a fatal strategic blunder from which Russia could not recover. Yet, Putin will be pressured to make this blunder.on Putin comes from thewho have a material stake in their connections to the West and whocomes from theRemoving this insult has become important to Russians even though the sanctions do Russia no material harm.We agree with President Putin that theas they have moved Russia in self-sufficient directions and toward developing relationships with China and Asia. Moreover, the West with its hegemonic impulsesTrade with China and Asia does not pose the same threat to Russian independence.Berke says that part of the deal being offered to Putin isRussia might want all of this, but it is nonsense that Russia needs any of it. Crimea is part of Russia, as it has been for 300 years, and no one can do anything about it. What would it mean if Mexico did not recognize that Texas and California were part of the US? Nothing.Europe has scant alternatives to Russian energy. Russia does not need Western technology. Indeed, its military technology is superior to that in the West. And Russia most certainly does not need Western loans. Indeed, it would be an act of insanity to accept them.It is a self-serving Western myth that Russia needs foreign loans. This myth is enshrined inof other countries.The Russian central bank has convinced the Russian government that it would be inflationary to finance Russian development projects with the issuance of central bank credit. Foreign loans are essential, claims the central bank.Someone needs to teach the Russian central bank basic economics before Russia is turned into another Western vassal.When central bank credit is used to finance development projects, the supply of rubles increases but so does output from the projects. Thus, goods and services rise with the supply of rubles.Russia does not spend the foreign currencies on the project but puts them into its foreign exchange reserves. The central bank issues the same amount of rubles to pay the project's bills as it would in the absence of the foreign loan. All the foreign loan does is to present Russia with an interest payment to a foreign creditor.to countries such as Russia and China. Both countries are perfectly capable of financing their own development. Indeed,Foreign loans are only important to countries that lack the internal resources for development and have to purchase the business know-how, technology, and resources abroad with foreign currencies that their exports are insufficient to bring in.This is not the case with Russia, which has large endowments of resources and a trade surplus. China's development was given a boost by US corporations that moved their production for the US market offshore in order to pocket the difference in labor and regulatory costs.that Russia needs privatization in order to cover its budget deficit.According to official measures,6.1 times higher than in Russia.Clearly, if the massive debt of the US government is not a problem, the tiny debt of Russia is not a problem.by convincing the Russian government that its prosperity depends on unfavorable deals with the West. As Russia's neoliberal economists believe this,affecting the Russian government is the belief thatThis delusion caused the Russian government toThe only thing Russia achieved by this strategic blunder was to deliver 20 percent of its oil profits into foreign hands. For a one-time payment, Russia gave away 20 percent of its oil profits in perpetuity.