© American Enterprise Institute



Rex Tillerson

nothing we know so far can truly validate the idea that oil is a sort of compost made of scraps of biological matter.

Nothing proves that hydrocarbons will run out in the centuries to come. And nothing proves that carbon particles expelled into the air by human activity is really the cause for climatic evolution.

the Rockefellers advised Qatar - whose wealth is derived from ExxonMobil - to support the Muslim Brotherhood, and then, in 2011, to invest in the war against Syria.

© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters





Stephen Schwarzman

Cooperation via commerce