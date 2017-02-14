Puppet Masters
Damascus: We demand apologies from countries destroying Syria if they want to get on the rebuilding gravytrain
Sputnik
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 21:33 UTC
Speaking of the future of the Syrian reconstruction, the minister stressed that the Syrian government had a "number of special conditions" for the countries that supported illegal armed groups on Syrian territory and are now using non-governmental funds and national enterprises to become part of the reconstruction process.
"To be allowed to take part in the process of Syrian reconstruction, these countries will have to apologize to the Syrian people and publicly admit they have made a mistake," Mayaleh told the Lebanese Al Mayadeen channel.
Damascus is "keeping an eye" on all the companies that expressed desire to take part in the revival of Syrian economy, the minister said, underlining that the closest allies of Damascus - Moscow, Beijing and Tehran — will have the advantage in the matter.
"Cooperation with these [three] countries will be carried out within the framework of the plan of the revival of the economy, which will be developed by a strong centralized state," the minister said, adding that over the past two weeks alone Syria has signed five agreements with Iran.
In December 2016, representative of the Moscow-Cairo-Astana-formed opposition group Qadri Jamil said Syria would demand financial compensation to its people from the countries that took part in the destruction of the Arab republic.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
Comment: An apology is but the precursor to the huge mea culpa owed the Syrians. Reparations will never, ever equalize the wrongs perpetrated on this nation, nor salve their suffering at the hands of the US and its Western cabal.
Reader Comments
Legal Immunity of George W. Bush in the “Commission” of War Crimes in Iraq: California 9th Circuit Opinion Released
[Link]
[Link]
just thinking Thanks for that. Here is some background on that case from this [Link] :
"Sundus Saleh, an Iraqi woman, first filed her lawsuit against George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Condoleezza Rice and Paul Wolfowitz in September 2013. Alleging that the Iraq War constituted an illegal crime of aggression, Saleh filed the suit on behalf of herself and other Iraqis in the US District Court for the Northern District of California."
That case was not successful so she appealed. Your link is the result of that appeal. Honor among thieves.
That case was not successful so she appealed. Your link is the result of that appeal. Honor among thieves.
Apologies are not forthcoming. Mr. Assad, you will have to beat it out of them. I want to watch.
