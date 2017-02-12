© AP Photo/ Militant video

Leader of the Daesh terrorist organization Abu Bakr Baghdadi was possibly injured during an airstrike carried out by the Iraqi Air Force in the city of Qaim on February 9, according to Iraqi media.Leader of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist organization Abu Bakr Baghdadi was injured in an airstrike in western Iraq, local media reported on Sunday, citing sources in security agencies.Baghdadi was possibly injured during an airstrike carried out by the Iraqi Air Force in the city of Qaim on February 9, the Alhurra channel reported citing intelligence department of the country's interior ministry.