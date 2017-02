Anything launched from the Arabian Peninsula, Madagascar or India, whether they are ballistic missiles, satellites, or simply space garbage, it will all be seen from Orenburg radar station. We are able to track objects in space, everything from spaceships and ballistic missiles, to warheads the size of a soccer ball. Each radar can simultaneously track up to 500 objects. This allows us to fully control what happens to any object that approaches Russia. Regarding the modernization of the existing facilities and the opening of the three new radar stations in Orsk, Barnaul, and Yeniseysk, Russia's skies are now fully protected around its perimeter.



The Voronezh radar station is far superior to its global counterparts.

Russia has plugged the holes in its anti-missile radar defense system. At this point, don't even bother trying to lob a missile at Moscow. When the Soviet Union collapsed, Russia's missile attack warning system became an incomplete patchwork of radars, creating serious vulnerabilities. Not anymore. The use of multiple radars to track a single target makes it possible to better calculate an incoming missile's trajectory. And of course, once the trajectory is calculated, it's just a matter of time before it comes within range of a patiently waiting S-400.