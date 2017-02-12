When the Soviet Union collapsed, Russia's missile attack warning system became an incomplete patchwork of radars, creating serious vulnerabilities.
Not anymore. Moscow has finally completed a unified anti-missile radar defense system which covers its entire territory with advanced Voronezh radars capable of detecting enemy missile launches up to 6,000 kilometers away.
Russia's radar system isn't just massive — it's also extremely effective. The use of multiple radars to track a single target makes it possible to better calculate an incoming missile's trajectory.
And of course, once the trajectory is calculated, it's just a matter of time before it comes within range of a patiently waiting S-400.
As Vesti reports:
Anything launched from the Arabian Peninsula, Madagascar or India, whether they are ballistic missiles, satellites, or simply space garbage, it will all be seen from Orenburg radar station. We are able to track objects in space, everything from spaceships and ballistic missiles, to warheads the size of a soccer ball. Each radar can simultaneously track up to 500 objects. This allows us to fully control what happens to any object that approaches Russia. Regarding the modernization of the existing facilities and the opening of the three new radar stations in Orsk, Barnaul, and Yeniseysk, Russia's skies are now fully protected around its perimeter.Watch the full report:
The Voronezh radar station is far superior to its global counterparts.
We guess this means John McCain's life-long dream of lobbing a missile at Moscow is off the table?
Russia bolsters missile defense system, can detect launches 6,000 kilometers awayRussia has plugged the holes in its anti-missile radar defense system. At this point, don't even bother trying to lob a missile at Moscow When the Soviet Union collapsed, Russia's missile attack...