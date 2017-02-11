© Natalia Seliverstova / Sputnik

The deputy head of the Ukrainian Army's General Staff, Gennady Vorobyov, who was also the head of Ukraine's National University of Defense, "suddenly" died on Saturday.President Petro Poroshenko has expressed his condolences to the deceased man's family.Vorobyov, who was 55 years old, had "dedicated his entire life to serving his motherland," a post on the official account of Ukraine's General Staff read. Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has called Vorobyov's death a grievous loss to the nation's army.Last year, he was appointed as head of the defense university tasked with adapting Ukraine's military education to the current environment, UNIAN news agency reported.