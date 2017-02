© Andrew Kelly / Reuters

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said that the Trump administration "was disappointed" by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' intention to appoint Salam Fayyad as the UN's next special representative to Libya, which was announced in a letter to the Security Council.Haley said, as quoted by AP.Palestine is a non-member observer state at the United Nations, and its independence has been recognized by 137 of the 193 UN member nations so far. However,Speaking on condition of anonymity, UN diplomats told AP that Fayyad, a Texas-educated former International Monetary Fund official, is recognized for his efforts to reform Palestine. He served as the Palestinian Authority's prime minister from 2007-2013. Fourteen Security Council members have thrown their weight behind Fayyad's appointment to succeed Martin Kobler in the Libya job.Former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro lambasted the decision to block the appointment."True it's farce, ridiculous," he wrote on Twitter. "But if you know Fayyad - decent, smart, honest, ethical, hardworking - it's much more outrageous," Shapiro said."We encourage the two sides to come together directly on a solution," she said.Israel met Haley's statement with applause."This is the beginning of a new era at the UN, an era where the US stands firmly behind Israel against any and all attempts to harm the Jewish State," said Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon.According to Danon, "the new administration is working towards the joint interest of the United States, Israel and the special alliance between our two nations."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with President Donald Trump next week.In December of last year, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities" on occupied Palestinian territories, with the US abstaining. It was the first resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in nearly eight years.Israeli-American activist and author Miko Peled told RT that the move was clearly "a blow for Israeli diplomacy" that could even lead to the end of Netanyahu's political career."As for the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th," he tweeted.Israel seized the Palestinian territories in 1967, and over 500,000 Israelis currently live in settlements built on the occupied land. The Palestinians have been demanding that both the UN and the international community fully recognize their territories as an independent, sovereign state for decades.